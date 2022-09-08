NJPW has announced the dates for the start of two upcoming tournaments.

The promotion confirmed the World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League tournaments will begin on November 21 in Korakuen. They will end on December 14 in Sendai.

Teams for the tournament have yet to be announced. The World Tag League 2021 tournament was won by Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi, while Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) won Super Junior Tag League 2021.