New Japan Pro Wrestling announced this morning on Twitter that their streaming service, New Japan World, will soon begin streaming episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage at no additional cost to its subscribers. This furthers the relationship between the two promotions, who have been working together on-and-off since AEW’s inception in 2019.

AEW president Tony Khan responded to the news writing, “We did it.” No official date has been given as to when this will take effect, but it was announced that a Japanese live version will be available that includes Japanese commentary. Check it out below.