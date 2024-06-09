Another challenge has been issued for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

Following his successful NJPW World Television Championship defense over Tomohiro Ishii at the NJPW Dominion 2024 event this weekend, Jeff Cobb issued a challenge at the post-show press conference.

“If you’re Elite, challenge me,” he stated. “Bring it on.”

Cobb continued, “The big shiny golden belt that symbolizes NJPW TV is calling. I’ll make you famous.”

The challenge was the beginning of a storyline that will culminate with Cobb working the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30.

As noted, Jon Moxley also issued a challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion, leading to the addition of Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii to the 6/30 co-promoted PPV event at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.