New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Wrestle Grand Slam pay per view from the Tokyo Dome, which was originally scheduled for May 29th but was postponed due to Japan’s State of Emergency from COVID-19, will now be taking place on July 25th. The show’s headliner will see new IWGP World Heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi defend the gold against Kota Ibushi. Details are below.

Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome, previously scheduled for May 29 this year, has received a new date of July 25.

The announcement comes after Shingo Takagi demanded the ‘biggest possible stage’ for his future IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match with Kota Ibushi, and NJPW has responded to the Dragon’s request. Takagi vs Ibushi will be the main event for the Tokyo Dome card, Ibushi headlining in the stadium for the fourth time in his career, while Takagi steps on the Tokyo Dome main event stage for the very first time in his career.

Who emerges on July 25 with the IWGP World Heavyweight title? Stay tuned for plenty more card updates to come for Wrestle Grand Slam, and get ready for full English coverage of the event live on NJPW World!

(Alternate dates for Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium on May 15 were carefully considered, but due to scheduling conflicts an alternate date could not be found for the immediate future. As a result, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel the Yokohama Stadium card. All ticket holders will be refunded. We apologise to fans looking forward to the event and appreciate your understanding)