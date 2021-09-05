NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/5/21

MetLife Dome

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Tomohiro Ishii and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Ishii applies a front face lock. Khan backs Ishii into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Khan pats Ishii on the chest. Khan slaps Ishii in the face. Khan kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii dodges The Mongolian Chop. Khan ducks under a forearm smash from Ishii. Ishii blocks The Claw. Ishii applies a wrist lock. Khan with a single leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii backs Khan into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada tags himself in. Okada knocks Cobb off the ring apron. All hell starts breaking loose in Saitama. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Cobb drives Okada back first into the ring apron. Cobb rolls Okada back into the ring. Khan puts his knee on Okada’s chest for a two count. Okada with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Okada into the canvas for a two count. Khan applies a wrist lock. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with a knee lift. Cobb punches Okada in the back. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb HeadButts Okada. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada denies Tour Of The Islands. Cobb blocks The Money Clip. Cobb runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker.

Okada tags in Ishii. Ishii runs into Cobb. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Khan attacks Ishii from behind. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Ishii whips Khan into Cobb. Ishii with another corner clothesline. Ishii drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Cobb kicks Ishii in the gut. Cobb with the irish whip. Ishii answers with a running shoulder tackle. Cobb goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Ishii with The Vertical Suplex. Ishii dodges The SuperKick. Cobb with a Release Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii rocks Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb dropkicks Ishii. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan clotheslines the back of Ishii’s neck. Khan puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Ishii tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Ishii with his boot. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Khan with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Khan knocks Okada off the apron.

Double Irish Whip. Ishii side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Stereo Leaping Back Elbow Smashes. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb denies The DDT. Forearm Exchange. Okada drops Cobb with The Flapjack. Okada shoves Khan into a forearm smash from Ishii. Okada kicks Khan in the face. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Ishii grabs Khan’s ponytail. Second Forearm Exchange. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Pump Kick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Khan runs interference. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Okada denies The Spin Cycle. Khan punches Okada in the back. Okada dropkicks Khan. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Khan blocks The Running Lariat. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Ishii denies The Eliminator. Ishii blocks The Pump Kick. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Ishii HeadButts Khan. Khan answers with a Pump Kick. Khan applies The Claw. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Second Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Stereo Forearm Exchange. Ishimori dumps Desperado out of the ring. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo tosses Kanemaru out of the ring. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Kanemaru punches Phantasmo in the back. Kanemau with the irish whip. Phantasmo dives over Kanemaru. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru denies The UFO. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Phantasmo. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Phantasmo decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Desperado punches Ishimori. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Phantasmo on the canvas. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Phantasmo. Desperado is mauling Phantasmo in the corner.

The referee admonishes Desperado. Desperado drives his knee into the left hamstring of Phantasmo. Desperado figure fours the legs of Phantasmo. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Phantasmo tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori off the ring apron. Kanemaru drops his weight on the left leg of Phantasmo. Kanemaru with a knee kick. Kanemaru whips Phantasmo face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Desperado wraps the left leg of Phantasmo around the steel ring post. Suzuki Gun continues to kick the left knee of Phantasmo. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Phantasmo. Desperado hooks the outside leg for a one count. Phantasmo drives Desperado back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ishimori tags himself in. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori with a deep arm-drag. Ishimori hyperextends the left wrist of Desperado. Ishimori knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Ishimori stomps on the midsection of Desperado. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Back Rake Party. Ishimori gets Desperado tied up in the tree of woe. Ishimori with Two Sliding Dropkicks. Nether Regions Attack. Kanemaru runs interference. Phantasmo rakes the back of Kanemaru. Kanemaru suffers the same fate as Desperado. Phantasmo dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Desperado holds onto the ropes. Desperado launches Ishimori over the top rope. Desperado shoves Phantasmo into Ishimori. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Ishimori wisely pulls Kanemaru off the apron. Phantasmo drags Desperado to the corner. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori drops Desperado with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori with clubbing elbow smashes. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori with The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Desperado denies The Cipher Utaki. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Desperado catches Ishimori. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori blocks it. Desperado with The Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru runs over Ishimori. Kanemaru knocks Phantasmo off the apron. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Phantasmo kicks Kanemaru in the back. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the face. Kanemaru side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru rakes the back of Phantasmo. Kanemaru dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Ishimori showcases his speed and athleticism. Ishimori dives over Kanemaru. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Kanemaru drops Ishimori with The Satellite DDT for a two count. Ishimori denies The British Fall. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Kanemaru rolls him over for a two count. Kanemaru argues with the referee. Ishimori with a pair of desperation boots. Ishimori drives Kanemaru face first into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Assisted CodeBreaker. Phantasmo with The Flying Senton Bomb for a two count.

Kanemaru denies The CR II. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Kanemaru with The Knee Crusher. Desperado with the chop block for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Kanemaru has Ishimori trapped in The Camel Clutch. Phantasmo refuses to quit. Phantasmo kicks Kanemaru in the face. Phantasmo shoves Desperado into Kanemaru. Phantasmo rolls Desperado over with a handful of tights for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Desperado. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Phantasmo drops Desperado with Pinche Loco for a two count. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Phantasmo lands The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Kanemaru with rapid fire haymakers. Ishimori nails Kanemaru with The Pump Kick. Ishimori with The Orihara MoonSault. Phantasmo removes his right boot. Desperado punches Phantasmo. Ishimori throws the referee into Desperado. Kanemaru clocks Ishimori with the whiskey bottle. Desperado blasts Phantasmo with The Loaded Loco Mono. Desperado connects with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Third Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) w/Miho Abe vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi In A Triple Threat Match For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Chaos attacks LIJ and Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Goto repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Goto with the irish whip. Side Step Display. LIJ dumps Chaos out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination to Sabre. Chaos with Stereo Toe Kicks. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle to Sanada. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Naito in the gut. War Drums to LIJ. Double Irish Whip. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running Uppercut. Taichi with The Double Axe Bomber. Following a snap mare takeover, Tacihi kicks Goto in the back. Taichi applies The Greco Roman Choke Hold. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi toys around with Goto. Goto unloads three overhand chops. Choke Hold Party. Double Toe Kick to Sabre. Chaos and LIJ gangs up on Sabre. Naito wants Chaos to do The LIJ Fist Bump. Chaos declines that offer and proceeds to toss LIJ out of the ring.

Goto punches Taichi in the back. Goto is choking Taichi with his boot. Goto stomps on Taichi’s chest. Goto sends Taichi chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Goto with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Goto repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi stomps on Taichi’s chest. Hashi hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Hashi applies a front face lock. Hashi has Taichi draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Taichi for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Sanada punches Hashi in the back. Sanada sends Hashi to the blue corner. Naito tags himself in. Sanada is choking Hashi with his boot. Naito whips Taichi across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Taichi’s neck. Naito with a double sledge. Naito applies a side headlock. Naito rakes the eyes of Taichi. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Goto repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada kicks Taichi in the gut. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Sanada applies a front face lock. Taichi runs Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Goto tags himself in. Goto continues to put the boots to Taichi. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drives his elbow into Taichi’s forehead. Goto knocks Sabre off the apron. Taichi throws Goto into the canvas. Goto blasts Naito off the apron. Goto with the irish whip. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Goto with The Hook Kick. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Goto’s neck. Sabre wrestles Hashi down to the mat. Sabre cranks on the left elbow of Hashi. Goto blocks a boot from Sabre. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre with The European Clutch for a two count. Naito repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Sabre side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre avoids the low dropkick from Naito. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre sends Sanada shoulder first into the canvas. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Goto responds with The Discus Lariat.

Goto goes for The Spinning Wheel Kick, but Sabre counters with The STF. Taichi has Hashi trapped in The Stretch Plum. Sabre adds a double wrist lock. LIJ breaks up the submission holds. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi rips off his pants. Hashi denies The Zack Driver/SuperKick Combination. Goto applies a waist lock. Sabre with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Goto with a waist lock takedown. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Sabre denies The GYR. Sabre runs Goto into the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito tags himself in. Naito repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Naito dumps Goto out of the ring. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Combination Cabron. Sabre denies Gloria. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Sabre takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Naito with the jackknife hold for a two count. Naito puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Taichi drops Naito with The Big Boot. Hashi with a running shoulder tackle. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Goto clotheslines Sanada. Taichi with The Axe Bomber. Naito ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Sabre with a Flying European Uppercut. Hashi tags himself in.

Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for The SitOut PowerBomb, but Naito counters with The Hurricanrana. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Naito. Hashi with The Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi with The SitOut PowerBomb. Double Toe Kick to Goto. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a double clothesline. Naito denies The GYW. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. Chaos hits The GYW for a two count. Goto kicks Sabre in the gut. Sabre side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Goto rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Goto drops Taichi with The Ushigoroshi. Sabre answers with The PK. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Sanada with The Hurricanrana. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Hashi back into the ring. Hashi denies The TKO. Hashi applies a waist lock. Sanada with two sharp elbow strikes. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Hashi. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Goto knocks Taichi off the apron. Goto with The Slingshot Double Pescado to Suzuki Gun.

Sanada kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Hashi counters with The SuperKick. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Sanada denies Karma. Sanada applies Skull End. Hashi drops Sanada with The Lariat for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sabre kicks Naito in the gut. Sabre hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts in the corner. Naito fires back with forearm shivers. Naito kicks Sabre in the face. Naito decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Dropkick/Satellite DDT Combination. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Hashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada responds with Skull End. Hashi rolls Sanada over for a two count. Hashi continues to walk into Skull End. Hashi refuses to quit. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Taichi made the blind tag. Belly to Back Suplex/ChokeSlam Combination to Sanada. Goto HeadButts Taichi. Forearm Exchange. Sabre negates The Destino. Sabre applies The Grounding Cobra Twist. Taichi SuperKicks Hashi. Taichi connects with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Robbie Eagles (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Overhand Chop Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Eagles whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi drops Eagles with two shoulder tackles. Eagles trips Takahashi. Eagles applies a side headlock. Takahashi whips Eagles across the ring. Takahashi with a running shoulder tackle. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Takahashi. Takahashi lunges over Eagles. Tip Up by Takahashi. Leg Sweep Exchange. Eagles pops back on his feet. That lead us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Takahashi shoves Eagles. Takahashi dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Takahshi with a knife edge chop. Eagles denies the irish whip. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi avoids The Leg Lariat. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Takahashi denies The Turbo Backpack.

Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles applies a waist lock. Eagles snap mares out of The Reverse DDT. Takahashi launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a straight right hand. Eagles dives over Takahashi. Eagles fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Side Step Display. Eagles stomps on the back of Takahashi’s knees. Eagles dropkicks Takahashi to the floor. Eagles with The Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi with two overhand chops. Eagles kicks Takahashi in the gut. Eagles with The Mid-Kick. Eagles rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Eagles with The Garvin Stomp. Eagles punches Takahashi in the back for a one count. Eagles hooks the outside leg for a one count. Eagles applies a hammerlock. Eagles grapevines the legs of Takahashi. Eagles hyperextends the left elbow of Takahashi. Eagles goes into the lateral press for a one count.

Overhand Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takahashi dodges The Big Boot. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick that sends Eagles out to the floor. Takahashi delivers The ShotGun Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Eagles denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Eagles sends Takahashi chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Eagles with a Running Meteora. Takahashi avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Eagles blocks The SuperKick. Takahashi denies The Turbo Backpack. Takahashi with another ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Eagles denies The Time Bomb. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special.

Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles hits The Asai DDT for a two count. Eagles plays to the crowd. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Eagles back. Takahashi goes for a German Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with a Hook Kick. Eagles follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles goes for The Slice Bread #2, but Takahashi counters with The Running Death Valley Driver into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with The F5 across the top strand. Takahashi with The Running Sunset Flip PowerBomb to the outside. Eagles gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Takahashi with a running dropkick. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Eagles rises back on his feet. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Eagles blocks The Time Bomb. Takahashi with Two SuperKicks.

Takahashi drops Eagles with The Victory Royal for a two count. Ealges rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Eagles with another quick rollup for a two count. Takahashi puts Eagles on his shoulders. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Takahashi with another Inside Out Lariat. Eagles repeatedly drives his knee into Takahashi’s face. Takahashi responds with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi goes for Time Bomb II, but Eagles blocks it. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi has Eagles perched on the top turnbuckle. Eagles denies The Avalanche Cazadora FaceBuster. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Eagles connects with an Avalanche Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles with Two SuperKicks. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Takahashi. Eagles makes Takahashi tap out to The Ron Miller Special. After the match, El Desperado walks down to the ring and declares himself the next challenger for Eagles Junior Heavyweight Title. And Desperado is willing to even put his Jr. Tag Team Titles on the line in order to get this rematch. Eagles accepts Desperado’s challenge.

Winner: Still IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Robbie Eagles via Submission

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. EVIL w/The House Of Torture For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

EVIL is playing mind games with Takagi. Takagi gets distracted by SHO. EVIL attacks Takagi from behind. EVIL applies a side headlock. Takagi reverses the hold. EVIL whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into EVIL. EVIL drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL kicks Takagi in the face. EVIL unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL with a thumb to the eye. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi whips EVIL across the ring. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL regroups on the outside. Takagi with a straight right hand. Takagi whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Takagi repeatedly slams EVIL’s head on the ring apron. Togo runs interference. Togo begs for mercy. Takagi runs after Togo. Takagi with a knee lift to EVIL. Sho pulls Takagi out of the ring. Sho sends Takagi back first into the barricade. Takagi drives EVIL back first into the barricade. The time keeper goes down in the process. EVIL knocks Takagi off the apron.

EVIL continues to run Takagi into the barricade. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. EVIL wraps a chair around Takagi’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL kicks Takagi in the gut. EVIL whips Takagi into the exposed steel. Takagi with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. EVIL dumps Takagi out of the ring. House Of Torture gangs up on Takagi. Red Shoes ignores EVIL. EVIL applies The Abdominal Stretch. EVIL uses House Of Torture for leverage. Red Shoes breaks the hold. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL toys around with Takagi. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Takagi denies the irish whip. EVIL with a knife edge chop. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL side steps Takagi into the exposed steel. Takagi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops EVIL with The DDT. Takagi with a running shoulder block. Takagi bodyslams EVIL. Takagi with The Senton Splash for a two count. Red Shoes gets distracted by Togo. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL holds onto the ropes.

Sho and Takahashi gangs up on Takagi right in front of Red Shoes. Takagi whips Togo into the barricade. Takagi dumps EVIL face first on the apron. Takagi launches EVIL over the barricade. Takagi slams EVIL’s head on the table. Takagi has EVIL and Togo sitting at the time keepers table. Sho and Takahashi continues to run interference. Takagi drives Sho and Takahashi back first into the barricade. EVIL and Togo goes down in the process. Red Shoes finally ejects House Of Torture from the ringside area. Takagi with a knee lift. Takagi rolls EVIL back into the ring. Takagi kicks EVIL in the back. Takagi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL denies The Noshigami. EVIL kicks Takagi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by EVIL. Takagi blocks a lariat from EVIL. Takagi drops EVIL with The Noshigami. Takagi with The Wheelbarrow Suplex. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd.

EVIL denies Made In Japan. EVIL shoves Red Shoes towards Takagi. EVIL with a toe kick. Assisted Magic Killer. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Takagi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Takagi denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL shoves Takagi into the exposed steel. Takagi with a Running Lariat. EVIL rakes the eyes of Takagi. EVIL stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. EVIL repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi blocks a boot from EVIL. Takagi with combination forearms. Takagi blasts Togo off the apron. Takagi denies Everything Is EVIL. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. Togo pulls Red Shoes out of the ring. Togo repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Togo wraps the spoiler choker around Takagi’s neck.

Takahashi nails Takagi with the pimp stick. Takahashi drops Takagi with Pimp Juice. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. Togo continues to wrap the choker around Takagi’s neck. Bushi dropkicks the chair into EVIL’s face. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi hits The Backstabber. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho breaks a chair over Takagi’s head. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Naito and Sanada gets in the way. Naito kicks Sho in the gut. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Naito with a basement dropkick. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Togo grabs the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. Naito dumps Togo out of the ring. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL is trying to hit Takagi with the championship belt. EVIL begs for mercy. Takagi blocks the low blow. Takagi negates Everything Is EVIL. Takagi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi delivers The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi drops EVIL with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants EVIL with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

