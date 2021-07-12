New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the July 25th Wrestle Grand Slam special from the Tokyo Dome will also be aired on FITE TV. More details can be found below.

After a two month delay, Wrestle Grand Slam is finally set to hit a home run in the Tokyo Dome on July 25, with an unmissable four championship matches headlined by Shingo Takagi vs Kota Ibushi, plus Toru Yano defending KOPW 2021 status in a New Japan Ranbo and Kazuchika Okada taking on Jeff Cobb!

NJPW is excited to bring fans more ways to experience this huge card, and is teaming up with our great partners at FITE to give you even more options. The Tokyo Dome event will be coming live, and in English in person on the device of your choosing on FITE!

That’s not all! In a first ever for New Japan Pro-Wrestling FITE will also be offering live French coverage of both events!

Wrestle Grand Slam will be available live and on demand at $19.99!

WRESTLE GRAND SLAM in TOKYO DOME

Sunday July 25, 2021 Start: 5PM JST (9AM BST/4AM EDT/1AM PDT)