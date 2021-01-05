NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Results 1/5/21

Tokyo Dome

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bad Luck Fale vs. Bushi vs. Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano In A Fatal Four Way Match For The 2021 KOPW Provisional Championship

Fale delivers The Finger Poke Of Doom for a two count. Fale kicks Yano in the gut. Fale dumps Yano out of the ring. Owens repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Fale whips Yano into the steel barricade. Owens kicks Bushi in the ribs. Fale with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with Desperation Boots. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Yano rolls Bushi over for a two count. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Bushi into the exposed steel. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Owens clocks Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Bushi refuses to join Bullet Club. Bushi rakes the eyes of Owens. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Fale pulls Bushi out of the ring. Owens rolls Yano back into the ring.

Fale stomps on Yano’s chest. Wish Bone Attack. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Owens with repeated boots into the midsection of Bushi. Fale with the lateral press for a one count. Owens stands on the right hand of Yano. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a knee lift. Fale follows that with a Running Lariat. Owens with the cover for a two count. Fale whips Bushi into the exposed steel. Bushi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Fale in the face. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi sends Fale tumbling to the floor. Bushi with The SlingShot Pescado. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Owens back into the ring. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Yano whips Bushi into the exposed steel. Fale drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Fale whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Yano slaps Fale in the back of the head. Yano goes for The Bodyslam, but Fale counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Fale whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Owens nails Fale with The Pump Kick. Owens ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Bushi denies The Package PileDriver. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi with The BackStabber. Owens negates The MX. Owens with The Bell Clap. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Bushi counters with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Owens drills Bushi with The V-Trigger. Bullet Club connects with The Grenade Launcher. Fale starts arguing with Owens. Yano delivers the double low blow. Yano hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: New KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion, Toru Yano via Pinfall

Second Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

El Desperado and Master Wato will start things off. Wato with The Shotgun Dropkick. Wato repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato kicks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Desperado with The Big Boot. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Wato launches Desperado over the top rope. Wato sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Desperado back into the ring. Wato stomps on Desperado’s chest. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato is choking Desperado with his knee. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi starts running the ropes. Kanemaru pulls Taguchi out of the ring. Kanemaru sends Taguchi chest first into the ringside barricade.

Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Taguchi. Desperado whips Wato into Tenzan. Desperado rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Taguchi. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru works on the left leg of Taguchi. Kanemaru slams the left leg of Taguchi on the steel chair. Desperado taunts Wato. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Desperado kicks the left knee of Taguchi. Taguchi unloads three knife edge chops. Desperado knocks Wato off the apron. Wato tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru whips Taguchi across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi for a two count. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Taguchi. Taguchi blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Taguchi with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Taguchi drops Kanemaru with The Rolling Hip Attack.

Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato with a running forearm smash. Wato knocks Desperado off the apron. Wato with The SlingBlade. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Recientemente. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru shoves the referee into Wato. Kanemaru with The Big Boot. Kanemaru sends Wato to the corner. Wato decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru continues to put the referee in harms way. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Kanemaru and Wato plays hop potato with the referee. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado kicks Wato in the chest. Desperado talks smack to Wato. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Wato. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Desperado counters with The Atomic Drop. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count.

Desperado denies The Dodon. Desperado goes for The Guitarra de Angel, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi fights out of the torture rack position. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Taguchi with The Release Sleeper Suplex. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru knocks Wato off the apron. Knee Crusher/Running Dropkick Combination. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Wato breaks up the submission hold. Desperado kicks the left knee of Taguchi. Taguchi with a single leg takedown. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Wato with The Tiger Feint Kick. Taguchi connects with The Dodon for a two count. Wato dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Kanemaru pulls Wato off the apron. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi goes for The Dodon, but Desperado rolls him over for a two count. Wato hits The Recientemente. Taguchi drills Desperado with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi whips Desperado into Kanemaru. Desperado nails Taguchi with Loco Mono. Desperado plants Taguchi with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb For The NEVER Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Takagi applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Takagi across the ring. Cobb runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cobb denies The Hip Toss. Cobb with a gut punch. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi side steps Cobb into the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi with a Hip Toss. Takagi drops Cobb with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over Takagi. Cobb dropkicks Takagi. Cobb dumps Takagi out of the ring. Cobb HeadButts Takagi in the back. Cobb whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Cobb sends Takagi back first into the barricade. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Cobb rolls Takagi back into the ring. Cobb stomps on Takagi’s chest. Cobb with forearm shivers across the back of Takagi. Cobb whips Takagi across the ring. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb applies The Bear Hug. Takagi with Three Bell Claps. Cobb with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cobb toys around with Takagi. Cobb hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Cobb shrugs off a lariat from Takagi. Cobb shoves Takagi. Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb score a right jab. Cob applies a side headlock. Takagi hits The Back Drop Driver. Takagi goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Cobb punches Takagi in the back. Cobb puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Cobb goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Takagi lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takagi rolls Cobb back into the ring. Takagi with a Corner Clothesline. Takagi drops Cobb with The DDT. Takagi with The Dragon Elbow for a two count. Cobb denies Noshigami. Cobb sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle.

Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with Two Rolling GutWrench Suplex’s. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with The Hurricanrana. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Takagi goes for Noshigami, but Cobb counters with The Modified Black Tiger Bomb for a two count. Cobb sends Takagi across the ring. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb clotheslines Takagi. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi puts Cobb on the top turnbuckle. Takagi with The SuperPlex. Takagi with a Pop Up Wheelbarrow Suplex. Cobb denies The Sliding Lariat. Exploder Suplex Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Cobb SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi with a Stiff Lariat. Cobb with a Release German Suplex. Takagi rises back on his feet. Takagi drops Cobb with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Cobb with The Gonzo Bomb for a two count. Cobb whips Takagi across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi with a chop block. Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi follows that with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi with clubbing lariats. Cobb HeadButts Takagi. Takagi with short pumping bomber. Cobb side steps Takagi into the ropes. Cobb with The Release German Suplex. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands for a two count. Cobb hooks both legs for a two count. Cobb has Takagi perched on the top turnbuckle. Second HeadButt Exchange. Takagi slams Cobb’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Takagi PowerBombs Cobb. Cobb decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Cobb scores the right jab. Cobb clotheslines Takagi. Cobb with The MoonSault PowerSlam. Cobb shrugs off The Pumping Bomber. Lariat. Exchange. Takagi with Two HeadButts. Takagi PowerSlams Cobb. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Cobb with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight Champion, Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Sanada vs. EVIL w/Dick Togo

Feeling out process after the bell rings. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. EVIL dumps Sanada out of the ring. Sanada immediately rolls himself back into the ring. Misfired Signature Moves. EVIL blocks a boot from Sanada. EVIL throws the right leg of Sanada into the referee’s hands. Sanada blocks a boot from EVIL. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. EVIL regroups on the outside. Sanada dives over EVIL. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. EVIL drives Sanada back first into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps a chair around Sanada’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL pulls out a table from under the ring. EVIL rolls Sanada back into the ring. EVIL stands on Sanada’s chest for a two count. EVIL stands on Sanada’s face. Sanada unloads three overhand chops. EVIL whips Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL dumps Sanada out of the ring.

EVIL violently throws Sanada into the barricade. EVIL tosses Sanada back inside the ring. Togo attacks Sanada with a steel chair. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. EVIL whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Sanada knocks Togo off the ring apron. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks EVIL to the floor. Sanada with Two SlingShot Pescado’s. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls EVIL back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL denies The TKO. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada avoids the exposed steel. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Togo trips Sanada from the outside. Togo repositions the table on the floor.

EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada with clubbing elbow smashes. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada dives over EVIL. EVIL shoves the referee towards Sanada. EVIL goes for The Magic Killer, but Sanada counters with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada hits The Tiger Suplex for a two count. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Sanada counters with Skull End. EVIL drives Sanada back first into the exposed steel. EVIL with The Pendulum BackBreaker. EVIL puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL stands on Sanada’s neck. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Sanada with clubbing elbow smashes. Sanada side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sanada with The TKO for a two count. Sanada follows that with a BackBreaker. EVIL avoids The Muto MoonSault. EVIL denies Skull End. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. EVIL uses the right leg of Sanada to attack the referee.

Togo drives the chair into the midsection of Sanada. Togo is raining down haymakers. Togo stomps on Sanada’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Corner Clothesline Party. Magic Killer. Togo ascends to the top turnbuckle. Sanada wisely kicks EVIL into the ropes. Togo tumbles to the floor. Sanada with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes for another Muto MoonSault, but EVIL gets his knees up in the air. EVIL kicks Sanada in the face. EVIL kicks Sanada in the chest. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL tugs on the referee’s shirt. Togo wraps the choker around Sanada’s neck. Sanada dropkicks EVIL into Togo through the table. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. EVIL shoves Sanada into the referee. EVIL with The Half & Half Suplex. EVIL drops Sanada with a Running Lariat for a two count. Sanada denies the low blow. Sanada hits Everything Is EVIL. Sanada whips EVIL across the ring. Sanada with The Pop Up TKO. Sanada plants EVIL with The Muto MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishimori backs Takahashi into the ropes. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori showcases his athleticism. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Ishimori sends Takahashi tumbling to the floor. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Takahashi pulls Ishimori off the middle turnbuckle. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Takahashi goes for The Apron Sunset Bomb, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Takahashi PowerBombs Ishimori on the apron. Takahashi bodyslams Ishimori on the ramp way. Takahashi goes for a ShotGun Dropkick, but Ishimori counters with a Side Suplex. Ishimori lands The Triangle MoonSault.

Ishimori rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Ishimori stomps on Takahashi’s back. Ishimori whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. Ishimori drives Takahashi shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori slaps Takahashi in the chest. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Ishimori goes for The Lawn Dart, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Ishimori decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Ishimori with the irish whip. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori goes for The Sliding German Suplex, but Takahashi counters with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Takahashi pulls Ishimori out of the ring. Takahashi with The Cazadora FaceBuster on the floor. Takahashi follows that with a ShotGun Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Ishimori goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Ishimori puts Takahashi on the middle rope. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex. Ishimori lands The SpringBoard 450 Splash on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori goes for Cipher Utaki, but Takahashi counters with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishimori counters with a Hurricanrana of his own. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori ducks under two clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi drops Ishimori with The Cazadora FlatLiner. Takahashi with Two Running Death Valley Drivers. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Takahashi denies The Pump Knee Strike. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Ishimori with The Big Boot. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash, but Takahashi counters with a German Suplex. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori drills Takahashi with The Canadian Destroyer. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi refuses to stay down.

Ishimori continues to throw forearms at Takahashi. Ishimori drives Takahashi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori with The ShoulderBreaker. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Ishimori starts bending Takahashi’s fingers for added pressure. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori goes for Cipher Utaki, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori crawls under Takahashi. Ishimori hits Cipher Utaki for a two count. Takahashi denies The Bloody Cross. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi responds with Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the exposed steel. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb for a two count. Counter Display. Ishimori brings Takahashi down to the mat. Ishimori applies The Bone Lock. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi with The Victory Royal. Takahashi plants Ishimori with The Time Bomb II to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White w/Gedo For Both The IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental Championship

White is playing mind games with Ibushi. White shoves Ibushi. Gedo jumps on the ring apron. Red Shoes admonishes Gedo. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Ibushi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Gedo trips Ibushi from the outside. White with clubbing blows to Ibushi’s back. White repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. White with three side headlock takeovers. Ibushi whips White across the ring. White drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi pops back on his feet. White avoids The RoundHouse Kick. White regroups on the outside. White runs away from Ibushi. White kicks Ibushi in the gut. White punches Ibushi in the back. White whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Ibushi rolls White back into the ring. White with The Draping DDT. White dumps Ibushi out of the ring. White with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. White flexes his muscles. White repeatedly drives Ibushi ribs first into the apron. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

White repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s ribs. White is choking Ibushi with his boot. White rakes the eyes of Ibushi. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White with a GutBuster for a two count. White repeatedly drives his knee into Ibushi’s back. White applies a waist lock. White transitions into a front face lock. Ibushi with heavy bodyshots. White punches Ibushi in the back. Ibushi goes for a dropkick, but White holds onto the ropes. White repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Ibushi. White catapults Ibushi throat first into the bottom rope. White applies a waist lock. White punches Ibushi in the back. White with The Spike DDT. White toys around with Ibushi. White fish hooks Ibushi. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White argues with Red Shoes. Ibushi with Two Mid-Kicks. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. White with a single leg pick. Ibushi kicks White out of the ring. Ibushi punches White in the back. Ibushi shoves White into the apron. White sends Ibushi chest first into the barricade. White rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Ibushi dives over White. Ibushi PowerSlams White.

White puts Ibushi on the middle turnbuckle. White with forearm shivers across the back of Ibushi. White with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Ibushi. White with forearm shivers. Ibushi denies The Uranage Slam. Ibushi backs White into the red turnbuckle pad. Ibushi with clubbing elbow smashes. White kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ibushi with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. White avoids The Triangle MoonSault. White sends Ibushi crashing to the outside. White dumps Ibushi ribs first on the top rope. White with a Head & Arm Suplex into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi denies The Kiwi Crusher. Ibushi with The Half & Half Suplex. Forearm Exchange. White with a knee lift. Combination Offense Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Ibushi drops White with The Hitodenashi Driver. White dodges The Bomaye. Ibushi with a back elbow smash. White with The Back Drop Driver. White hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. White follows that with The Kiwi Crusher for a two count. Ibushi denies The Blade Runner. Ibushi with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ibushi drills White with The Bomaye for a two count.

Ibushi goes for a PowerBomb, but White lands back on his feet. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Red Shoes catches White using the top rope for leverage. Ibushi with Two RoundHouse Kicks. Ibushi is distracted by Gedo. White with clubbing blows to Ibushi’s back. White goes for The Avalanche Sleeper Suplex, but Ibushi blocks it. Gedo continues to run interference. Ibushi with a back elbow smash. White delivers the chop block. White with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. White applies The TTO. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White repeatedly kicks Ibushi in the face. Ibushi is pissed. White with forearm shivers. Ibushi tees off on White. Ibushi is choking White with his boot. Ibushi repeatedly kicks White in the back. Ibushi tells White to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange. White tells Ibushi to pin him. Ibushi with clubbing palm strikes. Ibushi is raining down haymakers. Ibushi shoves down Red Shoes. White delivers the low blow. White repeatedly drives Ibushi back first into the barricade. White sends Ibushi face first into the steel ring post. White drags Ibushi up the ramp way. White with forearm shivers. White mocks Ibushi.

White drops Ibushi with The FlatLiner. White with Two Deadlift German Suplex’s. White applies a waist lock. Ibushi with three sharp elbow strikes. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi with The SpringBoard Release German Suplex. Ibushi follows that with The Last Ride for a two count. White responds with The Sleeper Suplex. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White with another Sleeper Suplex. White hits The Regal Plex for a two count. Ibushi denies The Blade Runner. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye for a two count. Ibushi lands The Phoenix Splash for a two count. Gedo pulls Red Shoes out of the ring. Ibushi nails Gedo with The Kamigoye. Ibushi rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. White drops Ibushi with The Blade Runner for a two count. Ibushi decks White with a back elbow smash. White applies The TTO. Ibushi refuses to quit. Ibushi with heavy bodyshots. Ibushi with The V-Trigger. White responds with The Regal Plex for a two count. White with The Bloody Sunday. Ibushi negates The Blade Runner. V-Trigger 2. White repeatedly kicks Ibushi in the face. V-Trigger 3. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ibushi counters with The Lariat. Ibushi plants White with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory. After the match, Sanada comes down to the ring. Sanada will be the next challenger for Ibushi.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental Champion, Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

