NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Results 1/4/22

Tokyo Dome

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Pre-Show Match: New Japan Rambo. The Final Four Will Qualify For The Fatal Four Way KOPW 2022 Provisional Championship Match

The Participants: (Chase Owens, Aaron Henare, Kosei Fujita, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa, Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Minoru Suzuki, Satoshi Kojima, Taka Michinoku, Cima, Tomoaki Honma, Douki, Yuji Nagata, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Togi Makabe, Bad Luck Fale, Tatsumi Fujinami and Toru Yano)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Kosei Fujita was eliminated by Minoru Suzuki via Submission (Heel Hook)

2.) Yuto Nakashima was eliminated by Minoru Suzuki via Submission (Kimura Lock)

3.) Ryohei Oiwa was eliminated by Minoru Suzuki via Submission (Sleeper Hold)

4.) Taka Michinoku was eliminated by Cima via Pinfall (Meteora)

5.) Master Wato was eliminated by Cima via Over The Top Rope Elimination

6.) Hiroyoshi Tenzan was eliminated by Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall (Rollup)

7.) Satoshi Kojima was eliminated by Yuji Nagata, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Pinfall (Triple Cover)

8.) Douki was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale via Over The Top Rope Elimination

9.) Yoshinbou Kanemaru was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale via Over The Top Rope Elimination

10.) Tomoaki Honma was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale via Over The Top Rope Elimination

11.) Yuji Nagata was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale via Over The Top Rope Elimination

12.) Bad Luck Fale was eliminated by Togi Makabe via Over The Top Rope Elimination

13.) Aaron Henare was eliminated by Toru Yano via Over The Top Rope Elimination

14.) Togi Makabe was eliminated by Chase Owens & Toru Yano via Pinfall (Double Cover)

15.) Tatsumi Fujinami was eliminated by Chase Owens & Toru Yano via Pinfall (Double Cover)

The Winners: Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, Chase Owens and Cima

First Match: SHO w/Dick Togo vs. YOH

Yoh dropkicks Sho to the floor. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha. Yoh brings Sho up the ramp way. Sho denies The Direct Drive. Sho shoves one of the ringside attendants into Yoh. Sho bodyslams Yoh on the ramp way. Sho stomps on Yoh’s chest. Sho uses the ringside attendant as a weapon. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Sho kicks Yoh out of the ring. Sho kicks Yoh in the back. Sho whips Yoh into the steel barricade. Sho rolls Yoh back into the ring. Sho hooks both legs for a two count. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s back and chest. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. Yoh grabs the right leg of Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Sho goes for The Mid-Kick, but Yoh counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Yoh transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Yoh repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers. Yoh backflips over Sho. Sho blocks The SuperKick. Yoh avoids The Superman Punch. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sho denies The Direct Drive. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho continues to rake the eyes of Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Sho shoves the referee towards Yoh. Sho Spears Yoh. Sho with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Sho with forearm shivers. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest.

Sho goes for The Snake Bite, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Sho clotheslines Yoh. Sho PowerBombs Yoh. Sho hits The Cross Armed PileDriver for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Yoh applies The Star Gazer. The referee gets distracted by Dick Togo. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho applies The Snake Bite. Yoh refuses to quit. Yoh puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Togo continues to distract the referee. Sho grabs the wrench. Yoh runs Sho into Togo. Yoh connects with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold. After the match, Sho attacks Yoh from behind. Sho grabs the wrench. Yoh SuperKicks Sho.

Winner: YOH via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero vs. KENTA, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Rocky Romero and El Phantasmo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Romero whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Romero drops down on the canvas. Romero leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over Romero. Phantasmo sends Romero into the ropes. Romero slides under Phantasmo. Romero and Phantasmo continues to run the ropes. Romero goes for a Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Romero avoids The PK. Romero rolls Phantasmo over for a one count. Romero ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Romero with the backslide cover for a two count. Romero uppercuts Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies the monkey flip. Phantasmo puts Romero on the top turnbuckle. Romero kicks the right shoulder of Phantamso. Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana. Romero tags in Taguchi. Assisted Shiranui. Taguchi with a sliding hip strike for a two count. Taguchi with a hip smash. Taguchi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Phantasmo holds onto the ropes. Phantamso tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Taguchi. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Taguchi. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Ishimori counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi finally drops Ishimori with The Hip Attack. The Mega Coaches clear the ring. Forever Clotheslines/Hip Attacks. Stereo Hip Attacks. Kenta punches Romero. Tanahashi attacks Kenta from behind. Kenta dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta drives Tanahashi face first into the steel ring post. Ishimori gets Taguchi tied up in the tree of woe. Taguchi tags in Phantasmo. Nether Regions Attack. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo slaps Taguchi in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Back Rake. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a flying back rake. Ishimori punches Romero in the back. Kenta with a blindside attack to Taguchi. Kenta drives Taguchi face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Kenta.

Kenta repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s ass. Kenta with the elbow drop for a two count. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Kenta denies The Running Hip Attack. Kenta whips Taguchi into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi dropkicks Phantasmo off the ring apron. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Kenta avoids The SlingBlade. Kenta shoves Tanahashi towards the referee. Kenta rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Kenta drops Tanahashi with The DDT. The referee is laid out on the floor. Kenta repeatedly whips Tanahashi with the kendo stick. Tanahashi kicks the kendo stick out of Kenta’s hands. Tanahashi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Mega Coaches tosses Bullet Club out of the ring. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Tanahashi gives Kenta a kendo stick receipt. Tanahashi shoves the referee away which forces the disqualification. After the match, Tanahashi continues to whip Kenta with the kendo stick.

Winner: KENTA, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori via Disqualification

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

