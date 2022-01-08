NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Results 1/8/22

Yokohama Arena

Kanagawa, Japan

First Match: (NJPW) Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. (NOAH) Daisuke Harada, Hajime Ohara, Daiki Inaba, Yoshiki Inamura and Kinya Okada In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Ishii and Inamura are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Ishii toys around with Inamura. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Inamura. Inamura runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Inamura clotheslines Ishii. Inamura goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Inamura rises back on his feet. Inamura ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Inamura with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Inamura runs into Ishii. Inamura with a forearm smash. Ishii drops Inamura with a shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Inamura reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Inamura bodyslams Hashi. Inamura knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Inamura tags in Okada. Okada sends Hashi to the corner. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada with a running forearm smash.

Team NOAH gangs up on Hashi. Okada with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Okada with forearm shivers to Goto. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Harada with a diving shoulder tackle. Harada with The Slingshot Pescado. Inaba with a Spinning Back Kick to Wato. Wato lands The Tornillo. Inaba with The Suicide Dive. Taguchi clears the ring. Taguchi with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Ohara answers with a Flying Splash off the steel ring post. Double Shoulder Block. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Inamura. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Double Irish Whip. Inamura with a double shoulder tackle. Inamura levels Hashi with The Body Avalanche. Okada with The Helluva Kick. Okada with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Okada follows that with combination mid-kicks for a two count. Hashi denies The Falcon Arrow. Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi SuperKicks Okada for a two count. Hashi applies the single leg crab. Hashi makes Okada tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato via Submission

Second Match: (NJPW) SHO vs. (NOAH) Atsushi Kotoge

Sho is playing mind games with Kotogoe. Sho and Kotoge are brawling around the ringside area after the bell rings. Sho wraps the red turnbuckle sleeve around Kotoge’s face. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho rolls Kotoge back into the ring. Sho stomps on Kotoge’s chest. Sho applies a rear chin lock. Sho rakes the eyes of Kotoge. Sho stomps on Kotoge’s back. Sho punches Kotoge in the back. Sho talks smack to Kotoge. Kotoge with three overhand chops. Kotoge with forearm shivers. Sho continues to rake the eyes of Kotoge. Kotoge reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Kotoge with a Leg Lariat. Kotoge lands The SomerSault Plancha. Kotoge stomps on the midsection of Sho. Kotoge rolls Sho back into the ring.

Kotoge applies a wrist lock. Kotoge sends Sho to the corner. Kotoge with a series of corner clotheslines. Kotoge with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Sho denies The Uranage Slam. Sho tugs on Kotoge’s hair. Kotoge ducks a clothesline from Sho. Kotoge kicks Sho in the gut. Sho shoves the referee towards Kotoge. Sho Spears Kotoge. Sho with combination kicks. Kotoge blocks The SuperKick. Kotoge with three overhand chops. Sho answers with another eye rake. Sho sends Kotoge to the corner. Kotoge with a Flying Boot. Kotoge hits The Side Effect for a two count. Kotoge ascends to the top turnbuckle. Sho shoves the referee into Kotoge. Sho attacks one of the NOAH young boys. Sho nails Kotoge with the wrench to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO via Pinfall

Third Match: (NJPW) Taiji Ishimori & Gedo vs. (NOAH) Hayata & Seiki Yoshioka

Taiji Ishimori and Seiki Yoshioka will start things off. Yoshioka with forearm shivers. Yoshioka sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori heads to the ring apron. Ishimori slides under Yoshioka. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with The SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori knocks Hayata off the ring apron. Ishimori dumps Yoshioka out of the ring. Gedo repeatedly whips Yoshioka with the leather belt. Ishimori talks smack to Hayata. Gedo rolls Yoshioka back into the ring. Ishimori with two back rakes. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo continues to rake the back of Yoshioka. The referee admonishes Gedo. Gedo slams Yoshioka’s head on the right boot of Ishimori. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with three haymakers. Yoshioka with a Mid-Kick. Ishimori blocks a boot from Yoshioka. Ishimori hammers down on the right knee of Yoshioka. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori tags in Gedo.

Following a snap mare takeover, Gedo taunts Hayata. Gedo applies the greco roman throat hold. Gedo with the cover for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Gedo rams his boot across Yoshioka’s face. Gedo with a Fist Drop. The referee won’t allow that pin attempt. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Yoshioka with elbows into the midsection of Gedo. Yoshioka reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Yoshioka drops Gedo with The Leg Lariat. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori blasts Hayata off the ring apron. Ishimori sends Yoshioka to the middle rope. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori goes for The Shoulder Breaker, but Yoshioka lands back on his feet. Yoshioka applies a waist lock. Yoshioka with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoshioka tags in Hayata. Hayata whips Ishimori across the ring. Hayata with an Inverted Atomic Dorop. Hayata with a Running Boot.

Hayata pops back on his feet. Hayata goes for a bodyslam, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori decks Hayata with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayata. Hayata kicks Ishimori in the gut. Hayata whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Hayata for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Hayata. Hayata denies The Gedo Clutch. Hayata blocks a boot from Gedo. Gedo rakes the eyes of Hayata. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayata. Hayata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hayata goes for The Impaler DDT, but Ishimori gets in the way. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Yoshioka reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Yoshioka with a Mid-Kick. Yoshioka with The Axe Kick. Yoshioka hits The CodeBreaker. Yoshioka wipes out Ishimori with The Asai MoonSault. Hayata connects with The Cross Armed DDT. Hayata plants Gedo with The Headache to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hayata & Seiki Yoshioka via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (NJPW) El Desperado & Douki vs. (NOAH) YO-Hey & Nosawa Rongai

Los Perros attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Stereo Running Elbow Smashes. Dosey Doe Routine. Douki with a flying forearm smash. Douki kicks Hey out of the ring. Desperado is choking Rongai with his boot. Forearm Exchange. Rongai with a throat thrust. Desperado rocks Rongai with a forearm smash. Desperado talks smack to Hey. Rongai delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Douki and Hey are tagged in. Douki kicks Hey in the gut. Hey reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Hey drops down on the canvas. Hey leapfrogs over Douki. Douki lunges over Hey. Douki sends Hey into the ropes. Hey goes for a Hurricanrana, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki ducks a clothesline from Hey. Douki with a flying arm-drag. Douki with a leg lariat. Douki bodyslams Hey. Rongai kicks Douki in the back. Hey tags in Rongai. Double Irish Whip. Los Perros drives Douki crotch first into the steel ring post. Rongai rolls Douki back into the ring.

Rongai stands on Douki’s face. Rongai stomps on Douki’s face. Rongai taunts Desperado. Rongai applies a hammerlock. Rongai tags in Hey. Hey pats Douki on the back. Douki with forearm shivers. Hey ducks a clothesline from Douki. Hey thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Hey with a leaping hook kick. Hey pops back on his feet. Hey poses for the crowd. Douki denies The Cutter. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki decks Hey with a back elbow smash. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Hey. Hey avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki with a Roll Through HeadButt. Desperado and Rongai are tagged in. Desperado with a running shoulder tackle. Desperado knocks Hey off the ring apron. Hey with a straight right hand. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Hey. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos.

Hey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Hey’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hey lands back on his feet. Hey applies a waist lock. Desperado with a back elbow smash. Hey dropkicks Desperado. Hey tags in Rongai. Los Perros gangs up on Desperado. Desperado is displaying his fighting spirit. Double Flapjack for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Desperado sends Rongai crashing to the outside. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Hey. Hey with a back elbow smash. Hey dropkicks Desperado to the floor. Hey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Douki kicks Rongai in the chest. Douki with The Asai MoonSault. Rongai rolls Desperado back into the ring. Rongai is trying to remove Desperado’s mask. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rongai sends Douki crashing to the outside. Desperado rolls Rongai over for a two count. Rongai denies Pinche Loco. Rongai with an inside cradle for a two count. Rongai with a straight right hand. Rongai sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Desperado denies The La Magistral. Desperado connects with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado & Douki via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (NJPW) Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Taka Michinoku vs. (NOAH) Toru Yano, Kazushi Sakuraba and Takashi Sugiura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Sugiura Gun before the bell rings. Taichi is choking Sakuraba with his boot. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Sugiura. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Sakuraba in the back. Sakuraba blocks a boot from Taichi. Sakuraba with a single leg takedown. Sakuraba applies The Heel Hook. Taichi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sakuraba repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Sakuraba with The Hook Kick. Taichi tugs on Sakuraba’s hair. Sakuraba with Two Mongolian Chops. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Sakuraba with a Jumping Knee Strike. Michinoku repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Sakuraba. Sakuraba with another jumping knee strike. Sakuraba tags in Yano.

Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Taichi kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls Taichi down to the mat. Yano with the irish whip. Taichi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Taichi with The Kamagiri. All hell is breaking loose is in Yokohama. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Taichi rolls Yano back into the ring. Taichi starts choking Yano in the corner. Michinoku tags himself in. Michinoku with an illegal choke hold. Following a snap mare takeover, Michinoku gives Yano a noogie. Michinoku rams his boot across Yano’s face. Michinoku uppercuts Yano. Michinoku backs Yano into the ropes. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki wraps the left shoulder of Yano around the top rope. Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki with a Mid-Kick. Suzuki follows that with a toe kick. Yano rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Sugiura.

Running Boot Exchange. Sugiura with a Running Knee Strike. Sugiura is raining down forearms in the corner. Second Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Sugiura rises back on his feet. Third Forearm Exchange. Sugiura goes for The Olympic Slam, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Sugiura counters with a Back Body Drop. Third Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki dropkicks Sugiura. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku clears the ring. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Michinoku SuperKicks Sugiura for a two count. Taichi dumps Sakuraba out of the ring. Sugiura denies The Michinoku Driver. Sugiura applies The Guillotine Choke. Sugiura slaps Suzuki in the face. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Yano pulls Suzuki out of the ring. Michinoku with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku follows that with a running knee strike for a two count. Michinoku with the backslide cover for a two count. Sugiura rocks Michinoku with a forearm smash. Michinoku with a leaping hook kick. Sugiura clotheslines Michinoku. Sugiura connects with The Olympic Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano, Kazushi Sakuraba and Takashi Sugiura via Pinfall

– There was cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (NJPW) EVIL & Dick Togo vs. (NOAH) Go Shiozaki & Masa Kitamiya

House Of Torture attacks Shiozaki and Kitamiya before the bell rings. Shiozaki kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL with a knife edge chop. Togo rakes the eyes of Shiozaki. Double Irish Whip. Shiozaki with a double shoulder tackle. Shiozaki unloads two knife edge chops. Kitamiya with a chop/forearm combination. Kitamiya rolls EVIL back into the ring. Shiozaki with a running chop. Machine Gun Chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Shiozaki. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Shiozaki into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Kitamiya in the gut. EVIL sends Kitamiya back first into the exposed steel. Togo kicks Kitamiya out of the ring. Togo punches Kitamiya. Togo slams Kitamiya’s head on the steel ring post. EVIL dumps Shiozaki out of the ring. EVIL drives Shiozaki back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL is choking Shiozaki with his boot. EVIL rolls Shiozaki back into the ring. EVIL continues to whip Shiozaki into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo.

Togo with a straight right hand. Togo punches Shiozaki in the jaw. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Togo for leverage. EVIL goes into the cover for a two count. EVIL with repeated covers. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL toys around with Shiozaki. EVIL with the greco roman eye poke. Shiozaki scores the elbow knockdown. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Shiozaki counters with The BrainBuster. Shiozaki tags in Kitamiya. Kitamiya with a shoulder tackle. Kitamiya knocks Togo off the ring apron. Kitamiya with two corner clotheslines. Kitamiya with The Samoan Drop. Togo kicks Kitamiya in the gut. Kitamiya answers with another Samoan Drop. Kitamiya with Two Senton Splashes. EVIL denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. EVIL rakes the eyes of Kitamiya. EVIL blocks a boot from Kitamiya. EVIL throws the right leg of Kitamiya into the referee’s hands.

EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Kitamiya. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo kicks Kitamiya in the chest. Togo is throwing haymakers at Kitamiya. Kitamiya is pissed. Kitamiya with a Running Lariat. Kitamiya tags in Shiozaki. Shiozaki with a running chop. Machine Gun Chops. Togo denies The Vertical Suplex. The referee is distracted by EVIL. Togo delivers the low blow. Togo kicks Kitamiya in the gut. Togo whips Kitamiya into the referee. EVIL rakes the eyes of Kitamiya. EVIL tosses Kitamiya out of the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi comes down to the ring. House Of Torture gangs up on Shiozaki. Takahashi nails Shiozaki with the pimp stick. Togo wraps the choker around Shiozaki’s neck. Kitamiya with Two Massive Spears. Togo begs for mercy. Togo with an eye poke. Kitamiya Spears Togo. Kitamiya rolls the referee back into the ring. Shiozaki with a knife edge chop. Shizoka hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Kitamiya with The Back Drop Driver. Kitamiya figure fours the legs of EVIL. Shiozaki connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Go Shiozaki & Masa Kitamiya via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (NJPW) Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. (NOAH) Naomichi Marufuji & Yoshinari Ogawa

Zack Sabre Jr and Yoshinari Ogawa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre escapes the front chancery. Strong lockup. Strangle Hold Exchange. Sabre uses his feet to create separation. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre applies the cravate. Ogawa kicks Sabre in the gut. Ogawa with a Counter Hip Toss. Sabre goes back to the cravate. Ogawa with an arm-drag takeover. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kanemaru and Marufuji are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marufuji applies a side headlock. Kanemaru whips Marufuji across the ring. Marufuji with a Running Boot. Marufuji drops down on the canvas. Marufuji leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Standing Switch Exchange. Kanemaru decks Marufuji with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Marufuji. Marufuji with a running elbow smash. Kanemaru regroups on the outside. Kanemaru tells Marufuji to back up. Kanemaru dropkicks Marufuji off the ring apron. Kanemaru whips Marufuji into the steel barricade. Kanemaru wraps the left leg of Marufuji around the barricade. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Marufuji. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Marufuji on the floor.

Sabre applies The Ankle Lock. Sabre stomps on the back of Marufuji’s left knee. Kanemaru whips Marufuji across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Marufuji. Kanemaru stomps on Marufuji’s chest. Kanemaru drops his elbow on the left knee of Marufuji. Kanemaru applies a leg lock. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the toe and ankle hold. Sabre grapevines the legs of Marufuji. Ogawa with forearm shivers. Sabre gets Ogawa trapped in The Cobra Twist. Sabre brings Marufuji to the corner. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru stands on Marufuji’s face. Kanemaru continues to stomp on the left knee of Marufuji. Marufuji with a knife edge chop. Kanemaru answers with a knee kick. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Marufuji. Kanemaru with The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Marufuji. Marufuji reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Marufuji goes for a dropkick, but Sabre holds onto the ropes. Sabre applies another toe and ankle hold. Marufuji with a side headlock takeover. Sabre answers with the headscissors escape. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Marufuji. Sabre uppercuts Marufuji. Marufuji cartwheels out of the irish whip from Sabre. Marufuji dropkicks Sabre. Marufuji tags in Ogawa.

Ogawa with a shoulder block. Ogawa knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Ogawa whips Sabre across the ring. Ogawa scores two elbow knockdowns. Ogawa with a series of hip tosses. Ogawa punches Sabre in the back. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Ogawa. Ogawa with a running elbow smash to Kanemaru. Ogawa decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Ogawa shoves Kanemaru into Sabre. Ogawa dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Ogawa whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre brings Ogawa down to the mat. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Ogawa. Sabre with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Ogawa reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Ogawa. Ogawa denies The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Ogawa. Ogawa avoids the low dropkick. Ogawa with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Ogawa sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Ogawa in the face. Low Blow Exchange. Ogawa tags in Marufuji. Marufuji with a knife edge chop. Marufuji with a Leaping Hip Attack. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Marufuji.

Marufuji drops Kanemaru with a Running Lariat. Marufuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru avoids The Hook Kick. Kanemaru continues to kick the left knee of Marufuji. Marufuji with a blistering chop. Kanemaru repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Marufuji. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ogawa breaks up the submission hold. Sabre kicks Ogawa in the gut. Sabre dumps Ogawa out of the ring. Kanemaru hits The British Fall. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Sabre and Ogawa are brawling on the outside. Marufuji denies The Touch Out. Marufuji SuperKicks Kanemaru. Kanemaru shoves Marufuji into the referee. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marufuji denies The Suntory Surprise. Marufuji nails Kanemaru with Two Hook Kicks. Marufuji with Two Pump Knee Strikes for a two count. Ogawa tosses Sabre out of the ring. Kanemaru rolls Marufuji over for a two count. Marufuji with a pump kick into the midsection of Kanemaru. Marufuji with The Reverse Kamigoye for a two count. Marufuji follows that with a shotgun knee lift. Marufuji connects with The Shiranui to pickup the victory.

Winner: Naomichi Marufuji & Yoshinari Ogawa via Pinfall

Eight Match: (NJPW) Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. (NOAH) Katsuhiko Nakajima, KENOH, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke and Aleja In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Katsuhiko Nakajima will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Nakajima. Kongoh clears the ring. That leads us to a massive pier six brawl on the outside. Nakajima with forearm shivers. Takagi whips Kenoh into the steel barricade. Forearm Exchange. Nakajima rakes the eyes of Naito. Kenoh sends Takagi face first into the steel ring post. Nakajima rolls Naito back into the ring. Nakajima whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Nakajima in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Nakajima. Standing Switch Exchange. Nakajima applies The Full Nelson Lock. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito sends Nakajima into the ropes. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito with a side headlock takeover. Nakajima answers with the headscissors escape. Tranquilo Pose. Kongoh gangs up on Naito. The referee is already losing control of this match. LIJ regroups on the outside. Takahashi and Aleja are tagged in.

Chop Exchange. Aleja slaps Takahashi in the face. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Takahashi leapfrogs over Aleja. Aleja lunges over Takahashi. Takahashi and Aleja are running the ropes. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Aleja. Takahashi kicks Aleja in the chest. Aleja denies The Running DVD. Takahashi sends Aleja to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Aleja avoids the basement dropkick. Aleja dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Takahashi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Aleja with three sharp elbow strikes. Aleja ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Aleja with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi attacks one of Kongo’s corner men. Takahashi kicks Aleja in the gut. Aleja reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi launches Aleja over the top rope. Aleja with an Apron Enzuigiri. Aleja with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Aleja ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Toe Kick Exchange. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Aleja. Takahashi with a basement dropkick.

Takahashi applies a front face lock. Takagi tags himself in. Takagi punches Aleja in the back. Takagi whips Aleja across the ring. Takagi drops Aleja with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Aleja. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash. The referee gets distracted by Tadasuke. Takagi applies a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi knocks Kenoh off the apron. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenoh with Two Mid-Kicks. Takagi answers with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi slams Aleja’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Aleja in the gut. Bushi with a double handed chop. Bushi sends Aleja to the corner. Aleja side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi stomps on Aleja’s chest. Aleja denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Aleja in the gut. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Aleja. Aleja dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Aleja with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kongoh once again clears the ring.

Elbow Drop Party. Bushi is getting stomped out in the center of the ring. Tadasuke removes Bushi’s t-shirt. Soya gets tagged in. Soya whips Bushi across the ring. Soya applies The Sleeper Hold. Soya swings Bushi around. Soya goes into the lateral press for a two count. Soya with a forearm shot across the back of Bushi. Soya tags in Kenoh. Kenoh is choking Bushi with his boot. Kenoh takes a swipe at Naito. Kongoh attacks Bushi behind the referee’s back. Kenoh with a Mid-Kick. Kenoh tags in Nakajima. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakajima kicks Bushi in the back. Nakajima with a cocky cover for a two count. Nakajima tags in Aleja. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Side Russian Leg Sweep/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Tadasuke blocks a boot from Takahashi. Tadasuke rakes the back of Takahashi. Bushi with forearm shivers. Aleja kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi dropkicks Aleja. Aleja tags in Soya. Tadasuke stops Bushi in his tracks. Double Irish Whip. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi kicks Soya in the face. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Tadasuke. Bushi shoves Tadasuke into Soya. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Soya reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Soya.

Kenoh and Nakajima attacks Sanada from behind. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Kenoh into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Nakajima. Sanada dropkicks Kenoh to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Soya back into the ring. Sanada goes into the cover for a two count. Soya denies The TKO. Standing Switch Exchange. Soya decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada leapfrogs over Soya. Soya goes for a Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada whips Soya across the ring. Soya with a diving clothesline. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Soya with the irish whip. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Soya rises back on his feet. Sanada applies Skull End. Soya with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Naito and Kenoh are tagged in. Naito with a single leg dropkick. Kenoh kicks Naito in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Kenoh with a side headlock takeover. Kenoh is raining down haymakers. Kenoh rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Kenoh dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Kenoh kicks Naito in the back. Kenoh talks smack to Naito. Kenoh sweeps out the legs of Naito. Kenoh with a Double Foot Stomp. Kenoh with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Kenoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks a clothesline from Kenoh. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Takahashi gets Aleja trapped in The D. Kenoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Kenoh denies Gloria. Kenoh with three palm strikes. Naito with two forearm smashes. Kenoh reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Kenoh avoids the flying forearm smash. Kenoh with a Release German Suplex. Naito decks Kenoh with a back elbow smash. Naito blocks The Spinning Heel Kick. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kenoh answers with The Pele Kick. Kenoh tags in Nakajima. Nakajima sends Naito the corner. Nakajima with The Helluva Kick. Nakajima with a series of mid-kicks. Naito kicks Nakajima in the gut. Naito whips Nakajima across the ring. Nakajima dropkicks the left knee of Naito. Nakajima with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nakajima with another Helluva Kick. Nakajima is choking Naito with his boots. Nakajima ducks a clothesline from Naito. Nakajima with Two Mid-Kicks. Nakajima rakes the eyes of Naito. Naito with a toe kick. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Nakajima. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nakajima hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi clotheslines the back of Nakajima’s neck. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Nakajima sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps Nakajima into the turnbuckle pad. Nakajima takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Triple Basement Dropkick. Takagi hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count.

Takahashi clears the ring. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Nakajima counters with The SuperKick. Nakajima blocks a lariat from Takagi. Nakajima with The Back Drop Driver. Nakajima tags in Tadasuke. Tadasuke with a Running Knee Strike. Death Valley Driver/PK/Swanton Bomb Combination for a two count. Another brawl ensues on the outside. Lariat Exchange. Takagi decks Tadasuke with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Tadasuke with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Kenoh gets in the way. Kenoh kicks Naito in the face. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Kenoh’s head. Nakajima SuperKicks Naito. Sanada dropkicks Nakajima. Sanada kicks Aleja in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Aleja with a SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Aleja lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bushi knocks Soya off the apron. Bushi with The Suicide Dive. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Jab Exchange. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Tadasuke with The Running Lariat for a two count. Takagi clotheslines Tadasuke for a two count. Takagi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Takagi with a basement forearm smash. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Tadasuke with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (NJPW) Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (NOAH) Keji Muto & Kaito Kiyomiya

Kazuchika Okada and Kaito Kiyomiya will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada applies a leg lock. Kiyomiya is trying to play keep away with his legs. Tight lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Kiyomiya applies a hammerlock. Kiyomiya applies an arm-bar. Okada with an arm-drag takeover. Okada hammers down on the back of Kiyomiya’s neck. Okada with a forearm smash. Kiyomiya drops down on the canvas. Kiyomiya leapfrogs over Okada. Kiyomiya dropkicks Okada. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada whips Kiyomiya across the ring. Kiyomiya leapfrogs over Okada. Kiyomiya with a leaping crossbody block for a two count. Okada avoids The Elbow Drop. Okada with a Senton Splash. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Okada and Tanahashi taunts Muto. Kiyomiya with a deep arm-drag. Kiyomiya applies an arm-bar. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Kiyomiya. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi is playing the air guitar. Kiyomiya with another deep arm-drag. Kiyomiya applies an arm-bar. Muto tags himself in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Muto brings Tanahashi down to the mat for a one count. Muto applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Muto with a single leg takedown. Muto applies a leg lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Muto into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Muto in the chest. Okada grabs the right leg of Muto. Red Shoes admonishes Okada. Okada kicks Muto in the gut. Okada hammers down on the back of Muto’s neck. Muto with a Hip Toss. Following a snap mare takeover, Muto with a flashing elbow drop. Muto applies The STF. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Muto tags in Kiyomiya. Kiyomiya with a flying axe handle strike. Kiyomiya reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Kiyomiya with a leaping back elbow smash for a two count. Kiyomiya goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kiyomiya with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Kiyomiya slaps Okada in the face. Okada hits The Flapjack. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Kiyomiya regroups on the outside.

Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Kiyomiya. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi slaps Kiyomiya in the face. Tanahashi rolls Kiyomiya back into the ring. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Kiyomiya. Tanahashi whips Kiyomiya across the ring. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Kiyomiya. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Kiyomiya grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Okada dumps Kiyomiya out of the ring. Okada kicks Kiyomiya in the gut. Okada with The DDT on the floor. Kiyomiya with forearm shivers. Kiyomiya kicks Okada in the gut. Kiyomiya uppercuts Okada. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Okada slams Kiyomiya’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with three uppercuts. Tanahashi slams Kiyomiya’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi bodyslams Kiyomiya. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Tanahashi whips Kiyomiya across the ring. Kiyomiya with a flying clothesline. Kiyomiya tags in Muto. Muto dropkicks the right knee of Tanahashi. Muto with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Muto with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Muto follows that with The Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Muto applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Muto continues to dropkick the right knee of Tanahashi. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Exchange. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Okada bodyslams Muto. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Muto avoids The Rain Maker. Muto dropkicks the right knee of Okada. Muto drops Okada with The Shining Wizard. Muto tags in Kiyomiya.

Kiyomiya with forearm shivers. Kiyomiya with three uppercuts. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Kiyomiya. Kiyomiya decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Kiyomiya with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Kiyomiya delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Kiyomiya rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Kiyomiya reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada avoids The Jumping Knee Strike. Kiyomiya denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada with a back elbow smash. Kiyomiya answers with a Jumping Knee Strike. Okada denies The Tiger Suplex. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade. Muto with The Shining Wizard. Okada dropkicks Muto. Kiyomiya ducks a clothesline from Okada. Kiyomiya with a Flying Knee Strike. Second Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Okada with The Backslide Rain Maker. Kiyomiya goes for The Tiger Suplex, but Okada counters with The Spinning Tombstone PileDirver. Kiyomiya avoids The Rain Maker. Kiyomiya dropkicks the back of Okada’s head. Muto with another Shining Wizard. Kiyomiya with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Muto tells Kiyomiya to finish it. Kiyomiya connects with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Kiyomiya with a Jumping Knee Strike. Okada with The Dynamic Dropkick. Okada hits The Landslide. Okada plants Kiyomiya with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

