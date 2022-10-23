The Tokyo Dome will host NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023.

NJPW is having a one-day event instead of a multi-day event for the first time in a few years.

Jay White defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada will be the main event of the show.

BetOnline has released the early odds for the show, which note White is a -200 favorite to retain the title over Okada. Also, Taiji Ishimori is the -200 favorite to beat El Desperado at +250, Hiromu Takahashi at +350, and Master Wato at +650 to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.