New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki.

More details will be announced in the future for the event that takes place on January 4, 2023.

He founded NJPW in 1972 and remained owner until 2005. He was a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Inoki passed away on October 1.

NJPW previously named Inoki as the “Honorary Lifetime Chairman” of the company.