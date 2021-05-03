NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Results 5/3/21

Fukuoka Convention Center

Fukuoka, Japan

First Match: EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo vs. Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Tiger Mask, and Master Wato In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Team Yano before the bell rings. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano gets distracted by Togo. EVIL with a double sledge. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Yano grabs EVIL’s hair. EVIL with a toe kick. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Takahashi and Tenzan are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi grabs Tenzan’s hair. Takahashi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan kicks Takahashi in the gut. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan HeadButts Takahashi. Tenzan stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan follows that with The BrainBuster for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Tenzan’s fingers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Tenzan. Takahashi sends Tenzan face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Bullet Club clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Fukuoka. Takahashi wraps his pimp stick around Tenzan’s neck. Togo rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori abuses the referee’s five count. Ishimori tags in EVIL. Tenzan with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tenzan. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Tenzan’s back. Togo with two haymakers. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Wato. Wato knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Takahashi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Wato leapfrogs over Takahahsi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with a back hand. Wato drops Takahashi with The Spinning Back Kick. Togo launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Togo denies The Recientemente. Togo blocks a boot from Wato. Togo rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Togo dodges The Dreamcast Kick. Togo kicks Wato in the gut. Togo whips Wato across the ring. Wato goes for a sunset flip, but Togo counters with a straight right hand. Togo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count.

Ishimori goes for Cipher Utaki, but Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato goes for a dropkick, but Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Ishimori with two haymakers. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Wato with a Jumping Knee Strike. Wato tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Takahashi runs interference. Tiger Mask kicks Ishimori in the chest. Tiger Mask with a Mule Kick to Takahashi. Tiger Mask with The Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori negates The Tiger Driver. Ishimori nails Tiger Mask with The Pump Kick. Tiger Mask responds with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Team Yano gangs up on Ishimori. Tiger Mask with a RoundHouse Kick. Tiger Mask puts Ishimori on the top turnbuckle. Tiger Mask connects with an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex for a two count. That leads us to another pier six brawl on the outside. Tiger Mask goes for The Tiger Suplex, but Togo gets in the way. Togo thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori delivers The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Ishimori plants Tiger Mask with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada & Roppongi 3K vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yoh attacks Desperado before the bell rings. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Yoh is choking Desperado with his boot. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Desperado uppercuts Yoh. Yoh dropkicks Desperado. Yoh punches Desperado in the back. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Yoh sends Desperado chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho kicks Desperado in the gut. Sho with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Desperado holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru pulls Sho out of the ring. Desperado kicks Yoh in the gut. Desperado dumps Yoh out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Sho into the steel barricade. A massive pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Suzuki applies a half crab on Okada. Kanemaru rolls Sho back into the ring. Desperado bodyslams Sho. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Wish Bone Attack. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru bodyslams Sho for a two count. Kanemaru sends Sho face first into the right boot of Suzuki. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki stomps on Sho’s face. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki bends Sho’s fingers for added pressure. Sho put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki yells at the referee. Suzuki stomps on Sho’s back. Sho with forearm shivers. Suzuki kicks Sho in the face. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada dodges The Big Boot. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with The Flapjack to Kanemaru. Okada knocks Desperado off the ring apron. Okada sends Suzuki to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Suzuki in the gut. Okada drops Suzuki with The DDT for a two count. Suzuki denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada denies The PK. Okada hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Okada dropkicks Suzuki.

Yoh and Desperado are tagged in. Yoh scores two elbow knockdowns. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh plays to the crowd. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado applies Numero Dos on the bottom rope. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Knee Crusher/Running Dropkick Combination. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sho breaks up the submission hold. Sho with forearm shivers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho Spears Kanemaru. Running Cutter/Powerslam Combination for a two count. Okada dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Yoh SuperKicks Desperado. Kanemaru rolls Yoh over for a two count. Yoh SuperKicks Kanemaru. Yoh drops Kanemaru with The Leaping Flatliner. Yoh connects with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Roppongi 3K via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay will start things off. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Ospreay punches Takagi in the back. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ospreay tells Takagi to bring it. Palm Strike Exchange. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Ospreay leapfrogs over Takagi. Ospreay dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi goes for a German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Takagi denies The OsCutter. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Ospreay clears the ring. Ospreay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cobb stomps on Takagi’s face. Cobb HeadButts Takagi. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Cobb with the irish whip. Takagi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Double Basement Dropkick. Takagi knocks Ospreay off the apron. LIJ gangs up on Cobb. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the left wrist of Cobb. Bushi kicks the left knee of Cobb. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cobb denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Cobb drives Bushi back first into the turnbuckle pad. A massive pier six brawl ensues on the outside.

Ospreay sends Takagi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Cobb stands on Bushi’s chest. Ospreay is choking Takagi with his boot. Cobb with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb backs Bushi into the ropes. Ospreay with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Cobb tags in Henare. Double HeadButt. Henare repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Henare is choking Bushi with his boot. Henare applies a front face lock. Henare goes into the cover for a two count. Henare applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bushi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare tags in Ospreay. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay delivers a gut punch. Ospreay with a knee drop. Henare blasts Bushi with The PK. Ospreay with the cover for a two count. Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Ospreay transitions into a front face lock. Khan tags himself in. Bushi with forearm shivers. Khan attacks Bushi from behind. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Double Irish Whip. Bushi shoves Ospreay into Khan. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito knocks Henare off the apron. Naito kicks Khan in the face. Naito decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Khan. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s neck. Naito ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito wraps Khan’s ponytail around his neck. The referee admonishes Naito. Naito plays around with Khan’s ponytail. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Irish Whip. Khan holds onto the ropes. Khan kicks Sanada in the face. Khan applies The Claw. Khan uses Naito’s legs as a weapon. Khan with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Khan tags in Henare.

Henare tees off on Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Sanada dives over Henare. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Sanada in the back. Sanada kicks Henare in the face. Henare denies The TKO. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada sends Henare to the corner. Henare kicks Sanada in the face. Henare goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. The United Empire delivers their combination offense. Henare hooks the outside leg for a two count. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Henare goes for The Street Of Rage, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Cobb clotheslines Sanada. Bushi drops Cobb with The DDT. Bushi kicks Khan in the gut. Khan nails Bushi with The Pump Kick. Naito decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay answers with Pip Pip Cheerio. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay counters with The Stunner. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Lariat. Henare connects with The Rampage. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Sanada negates The Street Of Rage. Sanada plants Henare with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Tanga Loa. If Zack Sabre Jr Wins, Dangerous Tekkers Will Battle GOD For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. If Tanga Loa Wins, Dangerous Tekkers Will Never Get Another Tag Team Title Shot

Loa signals for the test of strength. Sabre is not falling for Loa’s games. Hand fighting display. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa backs Sabre into the ropes. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre with a sunset flip for a two count. Sabre applies a side headlock. Loa whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre rolls Loa over for a two count. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre with another quick rollup for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Sabre grabs a side headlock. Loa whips Sabre across the ring. Loa drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Loa applies a wrist lock. Test Of Strength. Loa has the leverage advantage. Loa with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Loa gets Sabre into multiple pinning predicaments. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Loa. Loa with clubbing forearm smashes. Loa with the irish whip. Loa follows that with a corner clothesline. Loa hits The Running Powerslam for a two count.

Loa punches Sabre in the chest. Loa starts choking Sabre. Loa repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Loa is choking Sabre with his boot. Loa kicks Sabre in the face. Loa with the irish whip. Sabre drops Loa with The Tornado DDT. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Loa goes for The Samoan Drop, but Sabre counters with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks out the legs of Loa. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Loa. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Loa. Sabre applies a deep hammerlock. Sabre grabs the right shoulder of Loa for added pressure. Loa put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Loa. Sabre talks smack to Loa. Loa rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre with Three Running Boots. Loa Powerslams Sabre. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Sabre with another overhead wrist kick. Loa drives Sabre back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa stomps on Sabre’s chest.

Loa goes for The Running Powerslam, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Sabre dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre hits The PK for a two count. Loa clotheslines Sabre for a two count. Loa applies The CrossFace. Sabre refuses to quit. Loa with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Loa goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Sabre ducks out of the way. Sabre cranks on Loa’s neck. Sabre applies The Hammerlock/Cross-Arm-Breaker Combination. Loa put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre with The PK. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre with clubbing PK’s. Loa Spears Sabre. Loa PowerBombs Sabre for a two count. Sabre thrust kicks the right shoulder of Loa. Loa avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre negates Ape Shit. Sabre plants Loa with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tama Tonga w/Jado vs. Taichi w/Douki In The Iron Finger From Hell Ladder Match

Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Tonga with The Superman Punch. Taichi answers with The Axe Bomber. Taichi starts choking Tonga. Tonga is doing everything he can to break the grip. Taichi and Tonga are swinging ladders at each other. Taichi knocks the ladder out of Tonga’s hands. Tonga dropkicks the ladder into Taichi face. Tonga is raining down haymakers in the corner. Tonga puts a ladder in the red corner. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Tonga with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi rakes the eyes of Tonga. Tonga whips Taichi into the wedged ladder. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash into the ladder. Tonga forgot there was no pinfalls in a ladder match. Taichi side steps Tonga into a ladder. Taichi with a Back Body Drop into another ladder. Tonga regroups on the outside. Taichi sends Tonga chest first into the steel barricade. Taichi sets up a ladder bridge. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi gets distracted by Jado.

Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Douki runs interference. Tonga clotheslines Douki. Taichi kicks Tonga in the face. Taichi whips Tonga into the barricade. Taichi drives the ladder into Tonga’s face. Tonga prevents Taichi from climbing up the ladder in the center of the ring. Tonga starts raking the back of Taichi. Taichi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taichi goes for The Flying Clothesline, but Tonga counters with The GunStun. Douki dropkicks Tonga off the ladder. Douki is trying to wake up Taichi. Jado nails Douki with the kendo stick. Jado kicks Taichi out of the ring. Jado tapes Taichi’s hands to the barricade. Zack Sabre Jr shoves Tonga off the ladder. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Jado. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Jado’s neck. Sabre frees Taichi from the tape. Sabre rolls Taichi back into the ring. Tanga Loa attacks Sabre from behind. Loa repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre gets in the way. Forearm Exchange. Loa hits Ape Shit.

Loa kicks Sabre out of the ring. Loa clotheslines Taichi. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Douki gets in the way. Douki with clubbing blows to Loa’s back. Douki ducks a clothesline from Loa. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa PowerBombs Douki through the ladder bridge. Taichi denies The Magic Killer. Taichi with a forearm smash. Taichi SuperKicks Loa. Taichi delivers the low blow. Taichi rips off his pants. Jado whips Taichi with the kendo stick. Taichi dumps Jado back first on a ladder. Tonga runs interference. Taichi Chokeslams Tonga off the ladder. Tonga with clubbing ladder shots across the back of Taichi. Tonga pulls out a table from under the ring. Tonga goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi blocks it. Taichi climbs up the ladder. Taichi and Tonga are trading back and forth shots. Tonga rakes the eyes of Taichi. Taichi and Tonga continues to slug it out on top of the ladder. HeadButt Exchange. Tonga goes for an Avalanche GunStun, but Taichi sends him crashing through the table. Taichi retrieves the iron fingers to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jay White w/Gedo For The NEVER Openweight Championship

White is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from White. White holds onto the top rope. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs White into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. White backs Tanahashi into the ropes. White mocks Tanahashi. Tanahahsi with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. White backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from White. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. White dumps Tanahashi crotch first on the top rope. White with a GourdBuster on the ring apron. White slams the right leg of Tanahashi on the apron. White hammers down on Tanahashi’s knees. White is picking Tanahashi apart. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s knees. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White with a forearm smash. White continues to stomp on Tanahashi’s knees. White with The Knee Crusher for a two count. White figure fours the legs of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. White rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. White reverses the pressure. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White catapults Tanahashi throat first into the bottom rope.

Forearm/Knee Kick Exchange. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Short-Arm Reversal by White. Tanahashi drops White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with combination forearms. White reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi uppercuts White. Tanahashi with a corner dropkick. Tanahashi bodyslams White. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of White. White repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Tanahashi. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. White decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. White kicks Tanahashi in the gut. White drops Tanahashi with The DDT. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of White. White wraps both of Tanahashi’s legs around the steel ring post. White with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Tanahashi follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Tanahashi rolls White back into the ring. White dodges The Slingblade. Tanahashi with two back elbow smashes. White applies a waist lock. Tanahashi stomps on the right foot of White. White scores The Complete Shot. White with The Release German Suplex. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of White’s neck. White with a Snap Saito Suplex. White goes for The Kiwi Crusher, but Tanahashi counters with Two Twist and Shouts. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with another Twist and Shout. White continues to side step The SlingBlade attempts from Tanahashi. White with The Uranage Slam. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White follows that with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. White applies The Texas Cloverleaf. White transitions into The TTO. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White delivers the chop block.

Tanahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Tanahashi slaps White in the face. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tanahashi with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Tanahashi goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but White blocks it. Tanahashi denies The Blade Runner. White with a single leg takedown. White goes back to The TTO. Tanahashi refuses to quit. White argues with the referee. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Exchange. White kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Both men are having a hard time getting back to a vertical base. Double Leg Lock. Forearm Exchange. White clips the left knee of Tanahashi. White repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White with a Running European Uppercut. White talks smack to Tanahashi. White with another running european uppercut. Red Shoes checks on Tanahashi in the corner. White tells Tanahashi to get up. White with a forearm smash. Tanahashi starts swinging at the air. White toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi clotheslines White. Tanahashi drops White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tanahashi counters with Two Slingblades for a two count. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow on White’s knees. White is riving in pain. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Red Shoes gets distracted by Gedo. White starts tapping. Tanahashi lays out Gedo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Tanahashi goes for The Texas Cloverleaf, but White counters with an inside cradle for a two count. White uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Misfired Signature Moves. White plants Tanahashi with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NEVER Openweight Champion, Jay White via Pinfall

