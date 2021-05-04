NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Results 5/4/21

Fukuoka Convention Center

Fukuoka, Japan

First Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jado and Douki will start things off. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Jado. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki ducks a clothesline from Jado. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki dropkicks Loa off the ring apron. Tonga attacks Douki from behind. Tonga kicks Sabre in the gut. Tonga sends Sabre to the corner. Sabre side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Douki follows that with The Asai MoonSault. Jado avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Jado sends Douki back first into the steel barricade. Jado nails Douki with the kendo stick. All hell is breaking loose in Fukuoka. Jado rolls Douki back into the ring. Jado toys around with Douki. Jado punches Douki in the back. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado shoves down the referee. Douki with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Jado flexes his muscles. Jado repeatedly kicks Douki in the back. Jado tags in Tonga.

Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Jado attacks Douki behind the referee’s back. The referee snatches the lead pipe away from Tonga. Jado rams his forearm across Douki’s face. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga punches Douki in the back. Loa with The Running Powerslam for a two count. Loa talks smack to Douki. Douki with forearm shivers. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Douki counters with The DDT. Douki tags in Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi throws Jado into the canvas. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Loa denies The Mid-Kick. Loa drives Taichi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Taichi. Tonga goes for The Samoan Drop, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Taichi side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Sabre.

Sabre with a flurry of uppercuts. Sabre applies a side headlock. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Tonga with a Hip Toss. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck. Tonga hammers down on the right knee of Sabre. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Tonga tags in Jado. Jado whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jado hooks both legs for a two count. Jado applies The CrossFace. Sabre responds with The Sleeper Hold. Loa breaks up the submission hold. GOD goes for The Guerrilla Warfare, but Taichi gets in the way. Taichi with a flurry of strikes. GOD connects with The Guerrilla Warfare. Loa dropkicks Douki off the ring apron. Sabre negates The Magic Killer. Loa inadvertently kicks Tonga in the face. Sabre with The Big Boot. Sabre sends Loa tumbling to the floor. Sabre makes Jado tap out to The Hurray! Another Year, Surely This One Will Be Better Than The Last; The Inexorable March of Progress Will Lead Us All To Happiness.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Submission

Second Match: Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Takahashi pie faces Tenzan. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Takahashi runs into Tenzan. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan tags in Wato. Double Irish Whip. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Tenzan with an elbow drop. Wato hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wato takes a swipe at Ishimori. Takahashi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Wato decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi launches Wato over the top rope. Ishimori drives Wato back first into the steel barricade. Ishimori tosses Wato around the ringside area. Takahashi drives Tenzan face first into the steel ring post. Ishimori stomps on Wato’s back. Ishimori rolls Wato back into the ring. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks Wato in the face. Takahashi tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori taunts Tenzan. Ishimori with two haymakers. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi bodyslams Wato for a two count. Takahashi tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with an elbow drop. Ishimori dumps Wato out of the ring. Takahashi sends Wato chest first into the barricade. Takahashi rolls Wato back into the ring. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi toys around with Wato. Wato with three knife edge chops. Takahashi blocks a boot from Wato. Takahashi sends Wato face first into the canvas. Wato avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Wato with The RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Wato with a Jumping Knee Strike. Wato tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with two shoulder tackles. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Takahashi in the gut. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan levels Takahashi with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Takahashi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi starts biting Tenzan’s fingers. Takahashi sends Tenzan to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Tenzan responds with The Mountain Bomb for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Ishimori breaks up the submission hold. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Ishimori. Tenzan drops Ishimori with The Mongolian Chop. Tenzan tags in Wato.

Tenzan continues to headbutt Takahashi. Wato sends Tenzan to the corner. Wato with a running elbow smash. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Takahashi. Ishimori pulls Wato off the ring apron. Takahashi sends Tenzan face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi tags in Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Wato in the face. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Wato whips Ishimori across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Ishimori. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato delivers The Dream Cast Kick for a two count. Ishimori denies The Recientemente. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Takahashi knocks Tenzan off the apron. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Ishimori nails Wato with The Pump Kick. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Takahashi dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Wato denies The Bloody Cross. Ishimori with combo palm strikes. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori connects with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Aaron Henare attacks Sanada before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Fukuoka. Henare with Two HeadButts. Khan sends Naito face first into the steel ring post. Henare transitions into s ground and pound attack. Henare repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Henare with forearm shives. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Henare decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Sanada dropkicks Henare. Sanada wraps his t-shirt around Henare’s neck. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Henare’s back. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito is putting the boots to Henare. Naito applies the cravate. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare HeadButts Naito. Naito drops down on the canvas. Double Hip Toss. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Naito goes into the cover for a two count. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Khan repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Khan dumps Bushi out of the ring.

Naito kicks Khan in the back. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Naito with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Cobb kicks Naito in the back. Khan with The Judo Throw. Khan blasts Sanada off the ring apron. Henare stands on Naito’s back. Henare drags Naito to the corner. Henare tags in Khan. Wish Bone Attack. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Naito into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan is choking Naito with his boot. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb mocks Naito. Cobb drives his knee into Naito’s back. Cobb punches Naito in the chest for a two count. Cobb applies The Bear Hug. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan punches Naito in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan knocks Bushi off the apron. Khan applies The Claw. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Khan with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Khan sends Naito to the corner. Naito repeatedly kicks Khan in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito drops Khan with The Satellite DDT. Sanada and Henare are tagged in.

Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Sanada with forearm shivers. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Sanada dropkicks Cobb off the apron. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Sanada with an Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Henare denies The TKO. Sanada with two back elbow smashes. Sanada dives over Henare. Sanada goes for The Running Crossbody Block, but Henare counters with The Samoan Drop. Sanada negates The Rampage. Forearm Exchange. Henare with an elbow smash. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown. Henare avoids The Standing MoonSault. Henare with The Vertical Suplex. Henare tags in Cobb. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Cobb back into the ring.

Bushi kicks Cobb in the face. Bushi drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count. Bushi sends Cobb to the corner. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Naito knocks Khan off the apron. Cobb takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi hits The Backstabber for a two count. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Cobb denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi with a forearm smash. Khan drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khans neck. Henare kicks the left hamstring of Naito. Henare with The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada sends Henare tumbling to the floor. Cobb clotheslines Sanada over the top rope. Bushi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb catches Bushi in mid-air. Bushi with Two Hurricanrana’s for a two count. Cobb dropkicks Bushi. Cobb connects with The Kamigoye. Cobb plants Bushi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jay White, EVIL, and Dick Togo w/Gedo A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White kicks Tanahashi in the gut. White punches Tanahashi in the back. White with a forearm smash. Tanahashi grabs the left leg of White. Tanahashi kicks White in the gut. Tanahashi with the irish whip. Misfired Corner Clotheslines. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Tanahashi applies a headscissors neck lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Yano and EVIL are tagged in. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL attacks Yano from behind. Yano rakes the eyes of EVIL. Togo kicks Yano in the back. Togo tugs on Yano’s hair. Taguchi trips EVIL from the outside. EVIL with a toe kick. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. Hair Pull Exchange. Taguchi kicks Togo in the gut. Taguchi breaks the chain with The Hip Attack. Yano tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. EVIL scouted The Bomaye. Taguchi goes for Everything Is EVIL, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL dumps Taguchi out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Fukuoka. EVIL drives Taguchi back first into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps a cable cord around Taguchi’s neck. EVIL rolls Taguchi back into the ring.

EVIL bodyslams Taguchi for a two count. EVIL tags in White. White bodyslams Taguchi for a two count. White tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Togo with a closed fist shot to the jaw. Togo is putting the boots to Taguchi’s backside. Red Shoes was distracted by Yano. Togo is mauling Taguchi in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in White. White applies a rear chin lock. White punches Taguchi in the back. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from White. Taguchi goes for Two Hip Attacks, but White ducks out of the way. Taguchi drops White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Taguchi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi bodyslams White. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton. Tanahashi follows that with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip to Gedo on the middle rope. White dodges The SlingBlade. Double Leg Takedown Exchange. White denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Misfired Clotheslines. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. White hits The BladeBuster. White tags in Togo.

Togo with a jackknife cover for a two count. Togo punches Tanahashi. Togo sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano shoves Togo into EVIL. Yano rakes the eyes of Togo. Yano grabs a blindfold. Togo kicks Yano in the gut. Togo whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. EVIL blasts Yano with the turnbuckle pad. White dropkicks Taguchi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a running elbow smash. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Togo pulls the t-shirt over Yano’s head. Togo rolls Yano over for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Senton Splash for a two count. Togo wraps the choker around Yano’s neck. Yano delivers the low blow. Tanahashi puts the blindfold over Togo’s head. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Yano shoves Togo into EVIL. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Shingo Takagi For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay backs Takagi into the ropes. Takagi turns Ospreay over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Ospreay reverses the hold. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay runs into Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a double hand chop. Ospreay pops back on his feet. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ospreay dodges The Senton Splash. Ospreay with a side headlock takeover. Takagi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Ospreay applies a wrist lock. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the gut. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Takagi applies the bow and arrow stretch. Takagi with a forearm shot across the back of Ospreay. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Takagi transitions into a front face lock. Takagi with a knee lift. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the chest. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay over the top rope. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi slams Ospreay’s head on the ring apron. Ospreay whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Takagi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ospreay counters with a side headlock takeover. Takagi with a drop toe hold into the barricade. Takagi sends Ospreay face first into the steel ring post. Takagi dumps Ospreay face first on the apron. Takagi rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring Kick. Ospreay sends Takagi chest first into the barricade. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Ospreay grabs the time keepers table. Takagi throws a table at Ospreay. Takagi slams Ospreay’s head on the table. Ospreay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Takagi is teetering on the apron. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay drills Takagi with The BrainBuster. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a one count.

Ospreay stomps on Takagi’s chest. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the chest. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ospreay hyperextends the left shoulder of Takagi. Takagi regroups on the outside. Ospreay shoves down Red Shoes. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Ospreay wraps the left shoulder of Takagi around the barricade. Ospreay kicks the barricade for added pressure. Ospreay repeatedly wraps the left shoulder of Takagi around the ring post. Ospreay with a Dragon Screw Arm-Whip. Ospreay with a knee drop. Ospreay follows that with the arm-ringer. Ospreay kicks the left shoulder of Takagi. Ospreay applies an arm-bar. Ospreay hammers down on the left shoulder of Takagi. Ospreay with clubbing arm-ringers. Takagi applies The Sleeper Hold. Ospreay slams Takagi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi is pissed. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Ospreay with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ospreay. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Ospreay denies The Noshigami. Takagi sends Ospreay to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Ospreay cracks Takagi with a blistering chop. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay gets Takagi tied up in the tree of woe. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the back. Ospreay mocks Takagi. Ospreay repeatedly slaps Takagi in the face. Takagi rakes the eyes of Ospreay. Ospreay kicks the back of Takagi’s head. Ospreay with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Ospreay with a Mid-Kick. Takagi responds with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay counters with The Stunner. Ospreay with The 619. Ospreay applies The Kimura Lock. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ospreay applies a wrist lock. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi denies The OsCutter. Swing and Miss Display. Ospreay goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Takagi gets his knees up in the air. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Takagi sends Ospreay chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi hits The Noshigami. Takagi with a Pop Up Wheelbarrow Suplex for a two count.

Takagi with Kawada Kicks. Third Forearm Exchange. Ospreay repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Takagi. Tip Up by Takagi. Ospreay dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Takagi goes for a German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Ospreay with The Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Takagi answers with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Ospreay puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay drills Takagi with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Takagi denies The Avalanche Storm Breaker. Ospreay goes for The Sunset Flip PowerBomb, but Takagi blocks it. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Ospreay with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay lays Takagi flat on the top rope. Ospreay with The SpringBoard Shooting Star Press. Ospreay follows that with The Standard Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Ospreay repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Ospreay is raining down haymakers. Ospreay ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ospreay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay nails Takagi with The Hook Kick. Takagi denies The OsCutter. Takagi with The Made In Japon through two tables. Ospreay gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Takagi with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi with another Made In Japon for a two count. Ospreay can barely stand. Takagi is trying to wake up Ospreay. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi puts Ospreay on his shoulders. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Ospreay with a corner mount. Takagi denies The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Ospreay delivers Two OsCutters for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Takagi dodges The Hidden Blade. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the face. Ospreay goes for The Super OsCutter, but Takagi counters with The Draping GTR. Takagi with a Western Lariat. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Takagi with a Counter OsCutter. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count.

Ospreay denies Last Of The Dragon. Takagi goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Ospreay counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay SuperKicks Takagi. Ospreay with a RoundHouse/Hook Kick Combination. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Reverse Hurricanrana Exchange. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade for a two count. Takagi negates The Storm Breaker. Ospreay stomps on the back of Takagi’s neck. Ospreay toys around with Takagi. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Takagi with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Ospreay rises back on his feet. Takagi with clubbing short-arm lariats. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Takagi answers with the short pumping bomber. Ospreay with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi with a Western Lariat. Ospreay drops Takagi with The V-Trigger. HeadButt Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Sixth Forearm Exchange. Second HeadButt Exchange. Ospreay negates Last Of The Dragon. Ospreay with The Chelsea’s Grin. Ospreay with The Rain Maker. Ospreay nails Takagi with The Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants Takagi with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay via Pinfall

