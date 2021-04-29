NJPW Wrestling Satsuma No Kuni Results 4/29/21

Kagoshima Arena

Kagoshima, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Sanada & Bushi vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Sanada and Yuya Uemura will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Uemura applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Takeover Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada applies a side headlock. Uemura whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Sanada lunges over Uemura. Uemura with two deep arm-drags. Uemura dropkicks Sanada. Uemura tags in Tsuji. Tsuji stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Uemura with a leaping elbow drop. Tsuji follows that with Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji sends Sanada to the corner. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji drops Sanada with a running shoulder tackle for a two count.

Tsuji stomps on Sanada’s back. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Tsuji decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tsuji. Bushi knocks Uemura off the ring apron. Sanada repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tsuji. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Tsuji for a two count. Bushi hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada slams the left knee of Tsuji on the canvas. Sanada drops his weight on the left leg of Tsuji. Sanada with a Knee Crusher. Sanada continues to dropkick the left knee of Tsuji. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi applies the single leg crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Forearm Exchange. Tsuji dropkicks Bushi. Tsuji tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying shoulder tackle. Uemura knocks Sanada off the apron. Uemura whips Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with The Hip Toss for a two count. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tsuji Spears Sanada. Uemura transitions into The Heel Hook. Uemura is putting the boots to Bushi. Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi dropkicks Uemura. Bushi hits The DDT for a two count. Sanada dumps Tsuji out of the ring. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi plants Uemura with The Terrible to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada & Bushi via Pinfall

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K & Tiger Mask In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks R3K and Tiger Mask before the bell rings. Desperado sends Yoh face first into the steel ring post. Sho with a running shoulder tackle. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho drops Kanemaru with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Suzuki kicks Sho in the back. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Sho out of the ring. Suzuki whips Sho into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Kagoshima. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Desperado rolls Sho back into the ring. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado kicks the right shoulder of Sho. Desperado slams the the right shoulder of Sho on the canvas. Desperado with a knee drop for a two count. Desperado applies a wrist lock. Desperado tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Sho. Suzuki toys around with Sho. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Suzuki grabs a Heel Hook for added pressure. Suzuki argues with the referee. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Sho denies The PK. Sho hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Sho goes for The Spear, but Suzuki counters with a guillotine choke. Sho creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Desperado and Yoh are tagged in. Yoh with two elbow knockdowns. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru to the floor. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker. Yoh delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh blocks a boot from Desperado. Yoh with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh hits The Michinoku Driver.

Desperado denies The Butterfly Suplex. Yoh drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Yoh decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Yoh tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask clears the ring. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Desperado delivers The Loco Mono. Yoh SuperKicks Desperado. Tiger Mask applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Tiger Mask with clubbing shoulder kicks. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tiger Mask. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado makes Tiger Mask tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The match never started. Tama Tonga and Taichi were swinging ladders at each other. Douki was choking Jado with a lead pipe. Ground and Pound Display. Taichi shoves down the referee. Tonga dumps Taichi out of the ring. Choke Hold Party. Loa rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa drives Sabre back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Sabre kicks Loa in the face. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa.

Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Jado starts choking Sabre with a kendo stick. Douki with two lead pipe shots. Tonga blasts Douki with the ladder. The referee gets sandwiched in between two ladders. Taichi dumps a ladder on top of Tonga. Tonga runs Taichi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tonga throws a ladder at Taichi. The referee finally calls for the bell. Tong and Taichi needed to be restrained.

Match Result: No-Contest

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato vs. EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Tenzan kicks Tenzan in the gut. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Tenzan applies a side headlock. Takahashi starts biting Tenzan’s fingers. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Takahashi pie faces Tenzan. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Tenzan drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan tags in Wato. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Tenzan with an elbow drop. Wato hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Takahashi sends Wato face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi tags in Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Wato in the face. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori tugs on Wato’s hair. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato whips Ishimori across the ring. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato leapfrogs over Ishimori. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Ishimori whips Wato into the exposed steel.

That leads us to a massive pier six brawl on the outside. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. EVIL is choking Yano with the chair. Ishimori rols Wato back into the ring. Ishimori with the lateral press for a two count. Ishimori toys around with Wato. Wato is lighting up Ishimori’s chest. Ishimori kicks Wato in the face. Ishimori with a desperation boot. Ishimori tags in Togo. Togo stomps on the midsection of Wato. Togo punches Wato in the jaw. Togo with an elbow smash. Togo whips Wato across the ring. Wato goes for a sunset flip, but Togo counters with a big haymaker. Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stomps on the midsection of Wato. Takahashi bodyslams Wato for a two count. Takahashi slams Wato’s head on the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL bodyslams Wato for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. EVIL toys around with Wato. Wato unloads three chops. EVIL hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato shoves EVIL into Togo. Wato ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Wato creates distance with The Windmill Kick. Wato tags in Taguchi.

Hip Attack Party. EVIL kicks Taguchi in the face. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos. Taguchi drops EVIL with The Bomaye for a two count. EVIL denies The Dodon. Togo blasts Taguchi with the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL rakes the eyes of Taguchi. EVIL repeatedly kicks Taguchi in the face. Taguchi with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Yano. EVIL blocks a boot from Yano. EVIL throws the right leg of Yano into the referee’s hand. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo is throwing haymakers at Yano. Yano side steps EVIL into the turnbuckle pad. Yano kicks Togo in the gut. EVIL puts a blindfold over Yano’s head. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Two Senton Splashes for a two count. Takahashi dumps Wato out of the ring. Togo wraps the choker around Yano’s neck. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. EVIL whips Tenzan into the exposed steel. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but EVIL counters with The Atomic Drop. Yano shoves EVIL into Togo. Yano delivers the double low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano, HiroyoshI Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan

Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Ospreay into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Takagi pats Ospreay on the chest. Takagi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay starts doing jumping jacks. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Takagi runs into Ospreay. Forearm Exchange. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a double hand chop. Ospreay pops back on his feet. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ospreay drops Takagi with The Big Boot. Naito and Khan are tagged in. Naito mocks Khan. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan punches Naito in the back. Khan hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Khan with a running shoulder tackle. Khan toys around with Naito. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Naito tags in Takagi.

Takagi chops Khan’s ponytail. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi runs towards Ospreay. Takagi stomps on Khan’s face. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi is pissed. Takagi decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Takagi sends Khan to the corner. Khan side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with an Apron Enzuigiri. Khan knocks Naito off the ring apron. All hell is breaking loose in Kagoshima. Ospreay stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. Khan whips Naito into the steel barricade. Ospreay starts biting the left ear of Takagi. Ospreay rolls Takagi back into the ring. Khan kicks Takagi in the ribs. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

Khan attacks Takagi behind Red Shoes back. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Palm Strike/Forearm Exchange. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan punches Takagi in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan hooks both legs for a two count. Khan applies a front face lock. Ospreay tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Ospreay with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Ospreay repeatedly slams Takagi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Ospreay with The DDT. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan stops Takagi in his tracks. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Takagi with a Western Lariat. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Naito punches Khan in the back. Naito whips Khan across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s head. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Khan. Combination Cabron.

Naito continues to mock Khan. Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito wraps the ponytail around Khan’s neck. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan drops Naito with The Reverse STO. Khan whips Naito into the turnbuckle pad. Khan clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. Khan gets Naito tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Naito with his boot. Naito avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Khan with The Face Plant for a two count. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan with clubbing mongolian chops. Naito responds with The DDT. Naito knocks Ospreay off the apron. Naito puts Khan on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Takagi dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Khan denies The Destino. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito avoids The Pump Kick. Khan dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with The Running Knee. Takagi and Ospreay are tagged in.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ospreay. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi drills Ospreay with The BrainBuster for a two count. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Ospreay answers with a blistering chop. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the back. Ospreay with The Shibata Dropkick. Ospreay hits The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay avoids The Sliding Lariat. Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Takagi goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay tags in Khan.

Takagi kicks Khan in the face. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Ospreay rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Takagi shoves Ospreay into Khan. SuperKick/Pump Kick Combination for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Ospreay with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Takagi responds with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi denies The Eliminator. Khan with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Naito follows that with a basement dropkick. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay over the top rope. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takagi with two clotheslines. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Khan with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, Takagi gets into a brawl with Ospreay. Takagi negates The Storm Breaker. Takagi plants Ospreay with Last Of The Dragon.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare

Kota Ibushi and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Cobb dodges The V-Trigger. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi. Double Irish Whiop. Double Elbow Knockdown. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Tanahashi with a Senton Splash. Double Elbow Drop. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Cobb. Tanahashi hyperextends the left leg of Cobb. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Ibushi applies a wrist lock. Ibushi whips Cobb across the ring. Henare knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Cobb drives Ibushi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare with The Helluva Kick. Henare is raining down forearms on the outside. Cobb slaps Ibushi in the face. Cobb HeadButts the midsection of Ibushi. Cobb punches Ibushi in the back. Cobb toys around with Ibushi. Cobb with stiff lariat for a one count. Cobb tags in Henare.

Henare with a gut punch. Henare with Two HeadButts. Ibushi answers with forearm shivers. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi dropkicks Henare. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi is fired up. Tanahashi bodyslams Henare. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Henare dumps Tanahashi face first on the turnbuckle pad. Henare kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Henare with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cobb and Ibushi are brawling on the outside. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare tags in Cobb. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Tanahashi. Double HeadButt for a two count. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a one count. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Cobb with The Air Guitar BackBreaker. Cobb taunts Ibushi.

Cobb tags in Henare. Henare kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Henare kicks out the legs of Tanahashi. Henare targets the left knee of Tanahashi. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip for a two count. Henare tags in Cobb. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Tanahashi. Cobb with Three HeadButts. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Henare knocks Ibushi off the apron. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi knocks Henare off the apron. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Henare kicks Ibushi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi with The Double Pele Kick. Ibushi with a Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Cobb denies The Kamigoye. Cobb applies a waist lock. Ibushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with The Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Cobb with a forearm smash. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Cobb SuperKicks Ibushi. Ibushi delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Cobb counters with The Spin Cycle. Cobb tags in Henare. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Tanahashi in the back. Henare hits The PK for a two count. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Henare goes for The Street Of Rage, but Tanahashi counters with The Slingblade. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Palm Strike Exchange. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Cobb with an Inside Out Lariat. Cobb goes for The Samoan Drop, but Tanahashi gets in the way. Tanahashi sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Ibushi kicks Cobb off the apron. Henare is displaying his fighting spirit. Ibushi nails Henare with The V-Trigger. Tanahashi follows that with The Slingblade. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Ibushi plants Henare with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 254 of The Hoots Podcast