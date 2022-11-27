NJPW WTL/SJTL Results 11/27/22

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Aichi, Japan



First Match: (4) Bushi & Titan vs. (2) Kushida Kevin Knight In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Titan and Kevin Knight will start things off. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Knight taunts Titan. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan applies a wrist lock. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Titan. Titan dives over Knight. Knight lunges over Titan. Titan ducks a clothesline from Knight. Titan slaps Knight in the chest. Knight catches Titan in mid-air. Knight bodyslams Titan. Knight knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Knight with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Knight applies a wrist lock. Knight tags in Kushida. Kushida with an arm-ringer on the top rope. Kushida hammers down on the right shoulder of Titan. Kushida whips Titan across the ring. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick for a one count. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Titan. Kushida drives his knee into the midsection of Titan. Kushia sends Titan to the corner. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Knight pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with an Overhead Kick. Titan tags in Bushi.

Bushi rakes the eyes of Kushida. Bushi with two double handed chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi hooks the outside leg for a one count. Titan kicks Kushida in the back. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a leaping clothesline off Bushi’s back. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. The referee tells Knight to get out of the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi wraps his legs around Kushida’s neck. Kushida puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stomps on Kushida’s back. Kushida with a forearm smash. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Bushi. Kushida with an arm-ringer. Titan tags himself in. Titan stops Kushida in his tracks.

Following a snap mare takeover, Titan kicks Kushida in the back. Double Irish Whip. Kushida with a Handspring Double Back Elbow. Kushida tags in Knight. Knight with a series of Stinger Splashes. Titan kicks Knight in the face. Knight dropkicks Titan to the floor. Knight with The Slingshot Pescado. Knight rolls Titan back into the ring. Knight dropkicks Titan off Kushida’s shoulders for a two count. Double Irish Whip to Bushi. Bushi side steps Kushida into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Knight in the face. Bushi shoves Knight into Kushida. Titan with a SpringBoard Double Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight uppercuts Titan. Titan drops Knight with a SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Titan with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Titan connects with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi & Titan via Pinfall

Second Match: (2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey vs. (0) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

The Great O-Khan and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Kidd mocks Khan. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan grabs Kidd’s ears. Khan applies a side headlock. Coughlin made the blind tag. Kidd whips Khan across the ring. Double Shoulder Tackle. Wish Bone Attack. Coughlin kicks Henare in the gut. Kidd with a knee lift. Coughlin chops Henare. Kidd with a Running Senton Splash. Coughlin with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Kidd tags himself in. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Kidd with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kidd applies a front face lock. Khan wraps his braid around Kidd’s neck. The referee admonishes Khan. Henare knocks Coughlin off the ring apron. Khan with a straight right hand. Khan hammers down on the right shoulder of Kidd. Khan whips Kidd into a blue turnbuckle pad. Khan slams Kidd’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan tags in Henare.

Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Kidd in the back. Henare with a Senton Splash for a two count. Henare with a Mid-Kick. Henare tags in Khan. Khan bodyslams Kidd for a two count. Khan punches Coughlin. Khan toys around with Kidd. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Kidd is displaying his fighting spirit. Kidd drops Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Coughlin and Henare are tagged in. Double Shoulder Block. Forearm Exchange. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Coughlin uppercuts Henare. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Henare decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Coughlin catches Henare in mid-air. Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Coughlin clotheslines Henare for a two count. Coughlin follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex to Khan. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Kidd with a chop/corner lariat combination. Kidd with The Exploder Suplex. Coughlin with The Fallaway Slam. Kidd lands The MoonSault for a two count. Coughlin inadvertently clotheslines Kidd. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Coughlin with a back chop. Coughlin goes for The GutWrench Suplex, but Khan lands back on his feet. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Spinning Roundhouse Kick/TTD Combination. Kidd with Two HeadButts. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare with The Spinning Back Kick. Henare hits The Rampage for a two count. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Henare. Kidd SuperKicks Henare. Khan nails Kid with The Pump Kick. Henare connects with The Streets Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Third Match: (4) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman vs. (0) SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks Zayne and Lindaman before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Lindaman hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Sho rakes the eyes of Lindaman. Sho with a gut punch to Zayne. Sho nails Zayne with The PileDriver on the ramp way. Togo is choking Lindaman with his knee. Togo slams Lindaman’s head on the ring apron. House Of Torture whips Lindaman into the steel barricade. Togo rolls Lindaman back into the ring. House Of Torture repeatedly stomps on Lindaman’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double SpineBuster. Double Kimura Lock. Togo repeatedly stomps on Lindaman’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Lindaman with elbows into the midsection of Togo. Lindaman with a Judo Throw. Togo drags Lindaman to the corner. Togo tags in Sho. Sho stomps on Lindaman’s back. Sho applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Togo with a Slingshot Senton. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Lindaman blocks The Shock Arrow. Lindaman with a Back Body Drop.

Togo wisely pulls Zayne off the apron. Sho turns a German Suplex into The Snake Bite. Zayne breaks up the submission hold. Togo dumps Zayne out of the ring. Sho tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Lindaman’s chest. Lindaman with a chop/forearm combination. Togo rakes the eyes of Lindaman. Sho grabs the wrench. Zayne nails Sho with The Pump Kick. Zayne with a Double Hurricanrana. Zayne with a Roll Through Head Kick. Zayne delivers his combination offense. Togo kicks Zayne in the back. Sho clotheslines Zayne to the floor. Lindaman blocks The Pedigree. Togo punches Lindaman in the back. Lindaman hits The Exploder Suplex. Togo rolls Lindaman over for a two count. Togo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Sho starts bending Lindaman’s fingers. Lindaman rolls Togo over for a two count. Lindaman shoves Togo into Sho. Lindaman connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4) Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey vs. (4) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Mark Davis and Lance Archer will start things off. Archer is playing mind games with Davis. Shoulder Block Exchange. Davis drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Davis ducks a clothesline from Archer. Davis lunges over Archer. Archer goes for a Bodyslam, but Davis lands back on his feet. Archer dodges The Big Boot. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Archer wants Davis to give him a fist up. Davis kicks Archer in the gut. Davis with forearm shivers. Davis whips Archer across the ring. Archer ducks under two double handed chops from Davis. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block. Suzuki and Fletcher are tagged in. Suzuki pie faces Fletcher. Fletcher shoves Suzuki. Chop Exchange. Suzuki backs Fletcher against the ropes. Wrist Lock Exchange. Suzuki slams the right shoulder of Fletcher on the top rope. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki whips Fletcher into the steel barricade. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock on the floor. Suzuki toys around with Fletcher.

Archer repeatedly stomps on Davis chest. Suzuki applies a rear chin lock on the barricade. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Fletcher’s neck. Suzuki tags in Archer. Archer slams Fletcher’s head on the ring bell. Archer rolls Fletcher back into the ring. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fletcher puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki tags in Archer. Archer with two running elbow smashes. Fletcher side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. Archer stops Fletcher in his tracks. Fletcher with forearm shivers. Fletcher blocks The Chokeslam. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from Archer. Fletcher SuperKicks Archer. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Archer blocks a boot from Davis. Davis ducks a clothesline from Archer. Davis with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Davis cartwheels out of the hammer throw from Archer. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davis with a Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Archer fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Davis ducks a clothesline from Archer. Davis clotheslines Archer over the top rope. Aussie Open uses The Young Lions as battering rams.

Davis tags in Fletcher. Aussie Open goes for The Corealis, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper old. Archer with a Full Nelson Slam. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Archer with a running elbow smash to Fletcher. Suzuki with The PK. Archer follows that with a Running Splash for a two count. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with another Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki blasts Fletcher with The PK for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Fletcher denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Fletcher with a Back Body Drop. Davis with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Archer. Fletcher follows that with a Flying Enzuigiri. Fletcher drills Suzuki with The BrainBuster for a two count. Archer denies The Corealis. Archer repeatedly stomps on Davis chest. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Davis shoves Archer into Suzuki. Davis with The Big Boot. Assisted Mid-Kick to Archer. Suzuki kicks Davis in the gut. Suzuki unloads a flurry of chops. Double Forearm. Suzuki shrugs off two lariats from Aussie Open. Double Lariat. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. (2) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks The Wild Hips before the bell rings. Dosey Do Routine. Wild Hips continues to drink their beers. Wild Hips with a flurry of assisted hip attacks. Connors uppercuts Austin. Connors whips Austin across the ring. Austin holds onto the ropes. Connors with a forearm smash. Connors goes for a Spear, but Austin counters with a knee lift. Austin showcases his agility on the ring apron. Austin blasts Connors with The PK. Austin knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bullet Club poses for the crowd. Bey rolls Connors back into the ring. Austin drives his knee into Connors back. Austin stomps on Connor’s back. Austin drops his weight on the left shoulder of Connors. Austin delivers a papercut. Connors chops Austin. Austin answers with a double sledge. Austin stomps on Connor’s chest. Austin is choking Connors with his boot. Austin tags in Bey.

Double Leg Sweep. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Bey with a Running Boot. Bey uppercuts the back of Connor’s neck for a two count. Bey sends Connors to the corner. Bey with a Corner Splash. Bey with a Spinning Haymaker. The referee ignores Bey’s cocky cover. Bey applies the cravate. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Connors launches Bey over the top rope. Bey clings onto the left shoulder of Connors. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Connor’s back. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Taguchi and Austin are tagged in. Austin ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Austin kicks Taguchi in the gut.

Austin with a knife edge chop. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Taguchi drops Austin with a Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party for a two count. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Austin. Taguchi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin with a back elbow smash. Taguchi goes for another Hip Attack, but Austin counters with The Atomic Drop. Austin too sweets the backside of Taguchi. Connors Spears Austin. Double Bomaye for a two count. Bey with The Superman Punch. Connors uppercuts Bey. Bey dropkicks Taguchi. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick. Austin hits The Soar To Glory. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin tags in Bey. Bullet Club connects with The 1,2, Sweet. Austin plants Taguchi with The Fold. Bey rolls Taguchi over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks Tanahashi and Yano before the bell rings. Bullet Club repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Fale with heavy bodyshots. Owens sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi side steps Owens into a turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Tanahashi drops Owens with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale blocks it. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Fale drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Fale tags in Owens. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Owens slams Tanahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in Fale. Owens whips Tanahashi across the ring. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale follows that with a running clothesline for a two count. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Yano.

Owens dumps Yano out of the ring. Fale tags in Owens. Owens nails Tanahashi with The Bell Clap. Owens cranks on Tanahashi’s neck for a two count. Owens tags in Fale. Owens with a running forearm smash. Fale levels Tanahashi with The Body Avalanche. Fale bodyslams Tanahashi. Yano blinds Owens with sanitizer spray. Fale bodyslams Yano. Fale goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Yano ducks out of the way. Owens with a double sledge. Owens with forearm shivers. Fale stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Double Hammer Throw. Tanahashi and Yano holds onto the ropes. Meeting Of The Minds. Bullet Club blocks the double low blow. Tanahashi delivers a double low blow behind the referee’s back. Tanahashi connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Seventh Match: (4) Lio Rush & YOH vs. (0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Rush’s chest. Kanemaru slams Rush’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru sends Rush to the corner. Rush dives over Kanemaru. Rush runs around Kanemaru. Rush dodges The Big Boot. Rush with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Douki kicks Rush in the gut. Douki punches Rush in the back. Douki kicks Yoh in the gut. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Yoh with a knee lift. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh drops Douki with a NeckBreaker. Rush with a Handspring Kick to Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun with Stereo Knee Dropkicks. Douki whips Yoh into the steel barricade. Kanemaru whips Rush across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Rush. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Rush on the canvas. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki drops his elbow on the left knee of Rush. Douki applies a leg lock. Douki drops his weight on the left leg of Rush. Kanemaru hammers down on the left knee of Rush.

Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Rush. Kanemaru kicks Rush off the ring apron. Kanemaru kicks Yoh off the ring apron. Kanemaru dumps Rush out of the ring. Douki slams the left knee of Rush on the floor. Douki rolls Rush back into the ring. Kanemaru goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Rush. Kanemaru blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Kanemaru. Rush decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Rush with a straight right hand. Rush crawls under Kanemaru’s legs. Kanemaru stops Rush in his tracks. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush tags in Yoh. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Yoh knocks Douki off the apron. Yoh side steps Kanemaru into the blue turnbuckle pad. Yoh dodges The Big Boot. Yoh with a flying corkscrew forearm. Yoh bodyslams Kanemaru. Yoh with a Twisting Senton Splash for a two count. Yoh goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru applies a waist lock. Yoh with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Yoh.

Yoh goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow. Rush and Douki are tagged in. Rush blocks a boot from Douki. Rush delivers his combination offense. Rush ducks a clothesline from Douki. Rush tosses Douki out of the ring. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush rolls Douki back into the ring. Douki denies The Come Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki kicks Rush in the gut. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki with an Inside Out Lariat. Douki knocks Yoh off the apron. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. British Fall/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Douki uppercuts Yoh. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki goes for Suplex De La Luna, but Rush lands back on his feet. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Douki shoves the referee towards Yoh. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru inadvertently blinds Douki with The Suntory Surprise. Yoh SuperKicks Kanemaru off the apron. Yoh SuperKicks Douki. Rush with The Come Up. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Rush connects with The Final Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & YOH via Pinfall

Eight Match: (2) TMDK vs. (0) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo & Sho In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks TMDK before the bell rings. EVIL rolls Haste back into the ring. EVIL wraps a towel around Haste’s neck. EVIL repeatedly kicks Haste in the face. Haste uppercuts EVIL. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of EVIL’s neck. Haste repeatedly kicks EVIL’s back and chest. Haste with a Big Boot. EVIL tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. EVIL shoves Haste into the referee. Sho rakes the eyes of Nicholls. EVIL rakes the back of Haste. Togo drives a steel chair into the midsection of Haste. EVIL with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. EVIL tosses Haste back inside the ring. House Of Torture gangs up on Haste. Stereo Eye Rakes. EVIL with a cocky cover for a one count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with two toe kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count.

Takahashi slams Haste’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in EVIL. Chop/Forearm Exchange. EVIL rakes the eyes of Haste. EVIL taunts Nicholls. Nicholls is busted open. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi toys around with Haste. Haste with heavy bodyshots. Haste with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks Haste in the gut. Haste scores the elbow knockdown. Haste tags in Nicholls. Nicholls with two clotheslines. Nicholls sends Takahashi to the corner. Nicholls with a corner clothesline. Nicholls whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi ducks under two clotheslines from Nicholls. Nicholls drops Takahashi with The DDT. Nicholls knocks EVIL off the ring apron.

Nicholls with two corner clotheslines. Nicholls side steps EVIL into Takahashi. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Nicholls. Nicholls with a double clothesline. Takahashi starts biting Nicholls fingers. Nicholls kicks Takahashi in the gut. Sho trips Nicholls from the outside. Takahashi with The Big Boot. Takahashi blocks a boot from Haste. Takahashi sends Haste face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. EVIL is choking Nicholls with his knee. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. The referee argues with Sho. Togo wraps the garrote around Nicholls neck. Haste clears the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. TMDK with a High Low to Takahashi. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination to EVIL. TMDK connects with Thunder Valley to pickup the victory.

Winner: TMDK via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (4) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. (4) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

United Empire attacks The Flying Tigers before the bell rings. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Akira. Eagles shoves Perkins into Akira. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Eagles thrust kicks the left knee of Perkins. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow/Dropkick Combination. Stereo Suicide Dives. Eagles rolls Akira back into the ring. Eagles whips Akira into the red turnbuckle pad. Corner Meteora/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Eagles drops Perkins with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Tiger dumps Akira out of the ring. Eagles kicks Perkins in the gut. Eagles with a forearm smash. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Perkins. Perkins avoids The Double Roundhouse Kick. Eagles sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins dives over Eagles. Assisted Shotgun Dropkick. Assisted CodeBreaker. Perkins with a Running Lariat for a two count. Akira dropkicks Tiger to the floor. Akira whips Eagles across the ring. SitOut PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count.

Akira tosses Tiger out of the ring. Perkins slams Eagles head on a turnbuckle pad. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles with The Asai DDT. Eagles tags in Tiger. Tiger with a Flying Crossbody Block. Akira grabs Tiger from behind. Tiger kicks Perkins in the face. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Tiger sends Perkins to the corner. Tiger with a Roundhouse Kick. Perkins blocks The Tiger Driver. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins with three sharp elbow strikes. Akira tags himself in. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm. Final Cut/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination. Perkins with The Mamba Splash. Akira hooks the outside leg for a two count. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles dropkicks Perkins. Akira rolls under a clothesline from Eagles. Eagles dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Akira.

Eagles with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Akira blocks The Shiranui. Akira with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins SuperKicks Tiger. Akira goes for a German Suplex, but Eagles counters with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Akira avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Akira rolls Tiger over for a two count. Akira with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tiger with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Tiger applies The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Eagles gets Perkins trapped in The Ron Miller Special. Eagles kicks Perkins out of the ring. Akira with forearms and chops to Eagles and Tiger. Eagles with The CodeBreaker. Tiger follows that with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Eagles dumps Perkins out of the ring. Roundhouse Kick/Running Enzuigiri Combination. Tiger puts Akira on the top turnbuckle. Perkins pulls Eagles off the apron. Perkins puts Tiger on his shoulders. Tiger fights out of the electric chair position. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Tiger. Akira SuperKicks Tiger. Perkins dropkicks Eagles in mid-air. Tiger unloads a flurry of strikes. Flapjack/SitOut FaceBuster Combination for a two count. United Empire connects with The Catch 2-2 to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (4) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito and Hirooki Goto will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Naito into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Goto pats Naito on the chest. Naito walks Goto into the ropes. Naito tugs on Red Shoes t-shirt. Sanada grabs Goto’s hair. Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Naito with an elbow smash. Naito sends Goto to the corner. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Goto stomps on Naito’s chest. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to Sanada. War Drums to LIJ. Goto stomps on Naito’s back. Hashi poses for the crowd. Hashi has Naito draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Naito for a two count. Hashi hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Naito clings onto the ropes. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Sanada trips Hashi from the outside. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito with a drop toe hold to Goto. Sanada follows that with a low dropkick.

Naito kicks Hashi out of the ring. Naito whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Naito applies the cravate against the barricade. Naito hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Naito reapplies the cravate. Naito punches Hashi in the back. Naito sends Hashi to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Hashi. Combination Cabron. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada rams his boot across Hashi’s face. Sanada hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada whips Hashi across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies a grounding full nelson lock. Goto repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Sanada dumps Goto out of the ring. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Hashi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Hashi blocks The Paradise Lock. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock.

Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Naito off the apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Sanada to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Sanada blocks The Ushigoroshi. Goto with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Sanada with a Standard Dropkick. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito kicks Goto in the face. Naito with a forearm smash. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a leaping boot. Naito ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto with a Spinning Clothesline. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores two elbow knockdowns. Hashi whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Hashi in the face. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Hashi chops Naito. Hashi drops Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito counters with a high knee strike. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Naito with The Pop Up SpineBuster. Naito puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Hashi with the back door escape. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito lands back on his feet. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Naito. Hashi with a blistering chop. Naito side steps Hashi into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito follows that with The Esperanza for a two count. Hashi denies The Destino. Naito blocks The GYR. Sanada dropkicks Goto to the floor. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada with a knee lift. Naito follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Belly to Back Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination for a two count. Hashi blocks The Spinning DDT. Hashi shoves Naito into Sanada. Naito blocks The SuperKick. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi with a Vertical Suplex. Goto and Sanada are tagged in.

Sanada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sanada dodges The Discus Lariat. Goto decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Goto. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Goto back into the ring. Sanada dives over Goto. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Sanada blocks The GTR. Goto drops Sanada with The Discus Lariat. Goto goes for The GTR, but Sanada rolls him over for a two count. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada with Two Rolling Elbows. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi SuperKicks Sanada. Hashi chops Naito off the apron. Sanada denies The Shoto. Naito pulls Hashi out of the ring. Sanada applies Skull End. Hashi whips Naito into the barricade. Goto avoids The Muto MoonSault. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Hashi’s neck. Hashi with a Lariat. Goto blasts Sanada with The Mid-Kick. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Goto blocks The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Hashi SuperKicks Sanada. Bishamon delivers The Violent Flash. Bishamon connects with The Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2022 Standings

– Aussie Open (3-0)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (2-1)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (2-1)

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (2-1)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (2-1)

– TMDK (2-1)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (1-2)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-2)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-3)

– Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-3)

Updated NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Standings

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-0)

– TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira (3-1)

– Lio Rush & YOH (3-1)

– Bushi & Titan (3-1)

– Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (3-1)

– Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-2)

– Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-3)

– Kushida & Kevin Knight (1-3)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki (0-3)

– SHO & Dick Togo (0-3)

