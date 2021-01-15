According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s network New Japan World hit 130,000 subscribers this month, the largest amount since it was launched back in 2014.

The report mentions that 20,000 signed up during the week of WrestleKingdom 15, one of the biggest gains in the history of the Tokyo Dome shows. For context…the largest gain was in 2018, which saw an added 40,000 subscribers due to the first ever dream matchup between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at WrestleKingdom 12.

“The belief” is that many fans who would have normally attended the show in person opted to watch it safely on New Japan World due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.