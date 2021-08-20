Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter thatNJPW and STARDOM parent company Bushiroad’s annual business report came out this week

Revenue was down from last year. These numbers are from August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Revenue was at $41.7 million, down 9.4%, and was due to multiple canceled and postponed events, as well as lower attendance and lower merchandise sales due to COVID restrictions not allowing for a large capacity. Once audiences were allowed to attend, NJPW could only have half-full venues and even then they didn’t sell out.

New Japan World subscriptions are at 100,000, which is about even.