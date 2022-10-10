Guerrillas of Destiny member Tanga Loa will be out for the rest of 2022.

He hasn’t wrestled since NJPW Capital Collision on May 14. On June 1, NJPW announced that Loa had been pulled from the Best of the Super Jr. Finals card after suffering a knee injury.

During an episode of Tama’s Island released on Sunday, Tama Tonga provided an update on his brother:

“He’s been injured, tore his MCL and just had surgery a couple of months ago. So, he’ll be out for the rest of the year but he’s making progress. He isn’t able to run yet but he’s able to walk and do some stuff but just the running part is the hardest part right now. He’s doing well, he’s moving forward. Looking forward to having him come back,” Tonga said.

Quotes via F4Wonline.com