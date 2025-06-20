TNA Wrestling is bringing a stacked lineup to AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ next week.

During the June 19 episode of TNA iMPACT from Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, several matches and segments were officially announced for next week’s episode of the show.

Scheduled for June 26 from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA., TNA iMPACT next Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ will feature a big No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, the first-ever “Call To Arms” match, a Street Fight, the return of a top TNA star and more.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 6/26 installment of TNA iMPACT

* The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory

* TNA Knockouts Title No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

* Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler (Call To Arms Match)

* Joe Hendry will be in the Impact Zone

* Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis (Street Fight)

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results at WrestlingHeadlines.com.