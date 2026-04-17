The road to WrestleMania 42 makes its final stop tonight on SmackDown, and a major opportunity in the women’s division is on the line.

WWE has announced that former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will go one-on-one with Jordynne Grace for the first time ever in a high-stakes number one contender’s match. The winner will move on to challenge WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia, though the date for that title bout has yet to be officially confirmed. All signs point to next week’s episode of SmackDown.

A big-time first-time clash with championship implications. Not a bad way to set the tone.

Elsewhere on the WrestleMania 42 go-home show, Jacob Fatu is scheduled to respond to recent comments from Drew McIntyre, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also appear live ahead of his highly anticipated WrestleMania showdown.

As for in-ring action, the card is stacked. Giulia is set to defend the WWE Women’s United States Championship against Tiffany Stratton, while the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns with a field of competitors looking to make a statement on the grand stage weekend.

Additionally, The Wyatt Sicks will collide with MFTs in what is being billed as a Las Vegas Street Fight, adding a chaotic and unpredictable element to an already loaded lineup.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.