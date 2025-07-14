The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.
During the WWE Evolution 2 premium live event on Sunday night in Atlanta, GA., a big match was announced for the July 14 episode of WWE Raw at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.
In a match that will determine the challenger for GUNTHER’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Monday’s Raw will feature a No. 1 Contender Gauntlet, with the following Superstars scheduled to compete:
* CM Punk
* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso
* LA Knight
* Penta
* Bron Breakker
