The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

During the WWE Evolution 2 premium live event on Sunday night in Atlanta, GA., a big match was announced for the July 14 episode of WWE Raw at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

In a match that will determine the challenger for GUNTHER’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Monday’s Raw will feature a No. 1 Contender Gauntlet, with the following Superstars scheduled to compete:

* CM Punk

* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

* LA Knight

* Penta

* Bron Breakker

