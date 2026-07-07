Plans for the men’s WWE Intercontinental Championship were laid out on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During the July 6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from AllState Arena in Rosemont, IL., it was announced that on next week’s show on July 13, a WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet will take place.

Whomever emerges victorious in the multi-person match will move on to challenge reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Officially advertised for the WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet on the 7/13 Raw on Netflix from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. are Je’Von Evans, Rey Fenix, Chad Gable, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Ethan Page and Rusev.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/13 for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Dallas, TX., and again on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.