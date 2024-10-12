A big match has been announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown.

Match Seven is on.

During the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, Carmelo Hayes came up short in his attempt to capture the WWE United States Championship from LA Knight.

Andrade was at ringside during the bout, and the distraction played a role in Hayes’ loss.

Later in the show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes 7 will take place on next week’s show on October 18 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

The two are split at three wins a piece after six matches, and the winner of their seventh bout next Friday night will move on to challenge “The Mega Star” for the WWE U.S. title.