WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Sunday with some announcements regarding Monday’s episode of the show.

In a video, the shot-caller for the red brand announced Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai will take place on the February 17 episode, with the winner earning a shot at WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will be in the house, as they search for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez following the footage shown to them by Nick Aldis regarding the Jade Cargill mystery attack months ago.

Finally, Sami Zayn will make his return on the 2/17 show.

Previously announced for Monday’s show is AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio, Penta vs. Pete Dunne, as well as Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches.

