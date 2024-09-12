A high stakes match has been announced for the annual AEW Grand Slam Week.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin came to the ring and called out Jon Moxley, who has been looking for him since making his return.

The two exchanged words until Mox asked Darby to hand over the title shot he earned at AEW Champion Bryan Danielson. Darby refused and Mox said he’d earn it, leading to a match being set up for two weeks from tonight.

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Wednesday, September 25, it will be Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender bout.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.