The lineup for week three of WWE NXT On The CW Network is starting to take shape.

Coming out of the sophomore installment of NXT on CW on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., matches and segments were announced for next week’s show.

Featured below is what is advertised heading into the NXT on CW episode scheduled for October 15:

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

* Tony D’Angelo’s NXT North American Title Celebration

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice

* Halloween Havoc wheel returns

* NXT Championship No. 1 Contender Match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW Network results coverage.