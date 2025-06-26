Who will enter the Men’s Casino Gauntlet and the Women’s Casino Gauntlet matches at AEW ALL IN: Texas?

Let’s find out!

Heading into the June 25 episode of AEW Dynamite in Seattle, WA., two four-way matches were announced, where the winners of each bout would then advance to secure the number one spot in the men’s and women’s Casino Gauntlets at next month’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

When all was said-and-done, it was Mark Briscoe who emerged victorious in the men’s four-way, and Kris Statlander who picked up the victory in the four-way women’s bout.

With their respective victories, Briscoe and Statlander will now enter the Men’s and Women’s Casino Gauntlet matches first at AEW ALL IN: Texas.

AEW ALL IN: Texas is scheduled to take place on July 12 from Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.