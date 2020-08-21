No AEW Shirts Will Be Allowed In WWE’s Thunderdome, Fans Will Be Subject To Fines For Inappropriate Behavior

WWE is once again not allowing fans to wear AEW merchandise during their television broadcasts.

According to several reddit users who attended last night’s invite-only rehearsal of the new Thunderdome concept, WWE production teams can be heard discussing what shirts they will allow on screen, with AEW being specifically mentioned as ones that are “not okay.” One user under the name subdude_ recorded a part of the staff’s conversation, which can be heard here. (AEW talk begins around 45 seconds).

The tech team behind the Thunderdome will have the option to boot someone if they don’t follow protocol or display any inappropriate behavior. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin revealed that certain behavior is even subject to a fine, as you must agree to being responsible during the broadcast.