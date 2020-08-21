WWE is once again not allowing fans to wear AEW merchandise during their television broadcasts.
According to several reddit users who attended last night’s invite-only rehearsal of the new Thunderdome concept, WWE production teams can be heard discussing what shirts they will allow on screen, with AEW being specifically mentioned as ones that are “not okay.” One user under the name subdude_ recorded a part of the staff’s conversation, which can be heard here. (AEW talk begins around 45 seconds).
The tech team behind the Thunderdome will have the option to boot someone if they don’t follow protocol or display any inappropriate behavior. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin revealed that certain behavior is even subject to a fine, as you must agree to being responsible during the broadcast.
There are a lot of things you have to agree to saying you’re responsible for any fines they may incur if you act inappropriately. https://t.co/9puKEImOtM
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 20, 2020
- WWE Files for New ThunderDome Trademarks
- News, Photos and Video from the WWE ThunderDome Sneak Peek Following Late Start
- Possible Spoiler On Which Direction WWE Is Going With Top Raw Superstars
- Sonya Deville Testimony Reveals Disturbing Details of Messages from Man Who Tried to Kidnap Her, Updates on the Case
- No AEW Shirts Will Be Allowed In WWE’s Thunderdome, Fans Will Be Subject To Fines For Inappropriate Behavior
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive