No Bail For Sonya Deville’s Stalker

As we reported earlier tonight, it had appeared that Sonya Deville’s stalked would not be allowed to post bail. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now able to confirm that this is true. The accused stalker will remain in jail until his trial and will not receive bond.

Phillip A Thomas II was deemed a threat to the community today based on threatening Deville, breaking and entering, and hundreds of threatening emails. Thomas had planned the events out for months. He admitted to authorities that he planned on take Deville hostage. His attorney argued that his bail should be set to $2-million, but it was denied.