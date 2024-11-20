Another big match has been announced for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling began confirming new matches for their upcoming TNA Turning Point 2024 special event scheduled for next weekend.

As noted, The Hardys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA in an All-Star 6-Man Tag Team Showdown was officially added to the card earlier this evening.

In an additional update to the lineup for TNA Turning Point 2024, former friends turned bitter rivals “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin will do battle in a No Disqualification match.

Previously announced for next Friday’s special event is Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship, Masha Slamovich (c) or Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship, The Hardys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA, as well as PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl match.

For ticket information for TNA Turning Point 2024, visit PromoTix.com.

TNA Turning Point 2024 is scheduled to take place as part of WrestleCade 2024 on Friday, November 29 from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.