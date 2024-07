The card for next week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

As noted, WWE announced two matches for next Tuesday night’s episode on July 23, with Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe and Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis confirmed for the show.

Additionally, a No Disqualification match pitting Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen has also been announced.

WWE NXT takes place every Tuesday night at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.