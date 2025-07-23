The lineup for this week’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of a No Disqualification match for their post-TNA Slammiversary show on Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Kingston, Rhode Island.

“At TNA Slammiversary, a costly miscommunication shattered the alliance between Jake Something and Mance Warner,” the announcement read, “Now, it’s no rules, no remorse. Will Jake bring the chaos, or will The Southern Psychopath—and SDL get the last laugh LIVE on iMPACT!?”

Also scheduled for Thursday’s live episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* No DQ: Jake Something vs. Mance Warner

* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & TBA

* TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater to speak

* TNA Knockouts Champion and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne to speak

Make sure to join us here on Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.