NXT General Manager William Regal issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today announcing that this week’s grudge matchup between cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar and former NXT champion Karrion Kross will now be contested under a no-DQ stipulation. He also adds that if Escobar refuses to show he will be stripped of his title.

In consideration of the difference in each competitors “interest” in their match I’ve decided to raise the stakes. @WWEKarrionKross vs @EscobarWWE will now be a #NoDQMatch & if our Cruiserweight Champion does not participate, he will be stripped of his title & suspended. #WWENXT — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 20, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT

-Santos Escobar versus Karrion Kross in a no DQ matchup

-Adam Cole explains his attack on Kyle O’Reilly