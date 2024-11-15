The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

During the November 14 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV program, which also streams live every week on TNA+, four big matches were officially announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the November 21 episode of TNA iMPACT, which will be one of the finals stops on the road to TNA Turning Point 2024 at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on November 29, are the following matches:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino

* Ash By Elegance vs. Jody Threat

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Alisha Edwards (Knockouts Title No DQ)

* Trent Seven, Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) & Ace Austin

NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! Watch #TNAiMPACT NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/3G7ASqOUM5 Subscribe to TNA+ NOW using the promo code TNAFREE to get one month free of TNA+ ➡️ https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/8GX2ai70V8 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 15, 2024

