Harland’s in-ring debut, a No Holds Barred match and more have been added to next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

The No Holds Barred match will see Duke Hudson take on Cameron Grimes to end their feud.

Grimes vs. Hudson was made after a back & forth segment on this week’s post-WarGames episode. WarGames saw Grimes defeat Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match, but Hudson came out in a terrible blonde wig on this week’s show and they had words. Grimes issued the challenge, and Hudson accepted.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase will take place next week.

Chase tried to offer advice to Team 2.0 before their WarGames win this past weekend, but they were not interested. Chase confronted D’Angelo on this week’s NXT and said he would’ve come out of WarGames as the bigger star, instead of Grayson Waller, if he just listened to Chase’s advice. D’Angelo then threatened Chase and told him to meet him in the ring next week.

The feud between Boa and Edris Enofe will also continue next Tuesday night.

This week’s NXT episode featured a backstage segment with Boa sitting in his throne. He warned Enofe that he doesn’t understand the fire he’s ignited inside of Boa, and impending doom is waiting. Boa went on and said as quickly as Enofe came into NXT 2.0, Boa will take him out of it. Boa’s mist then blew over the screen and he appeared wearing his face paint. He shouted “next week!” to end the segment. Enofe made his WWE in-ring debut on the November 19 edition of WWE 205 Live, defeating Malik Blade in singles action. He then lost to Solo Sikoa on the November 30 NXT show. After that match, Boa attacked Sikoa until Enofe made the save. Boa fought Enofe off and retreated as Enofe helped Sikoa back up. This is why Boa is so upset at the newcomer.

Finally, the menacing Harland (Parker Boudreaux) will make his in-ring debut next week on NXT 2.0. There is no word yet on who he will be wrestling.

Harland’s in-ring debut was announced during a backstage segment on this week’s show. Harland stood behind Joe Gacy as Gacy talked about how Harland has dealt with adversity his whole life, and has been misjudged, while people never consider the size of his heart. Gacy then declared that he accepts Harland, and it will only be a matter of time before everyone accepts Harland as well because he will be making his official in-ring debut next week. The segment ended with Harland placing his hand on Gacy’s shoulder as Gacy promised they can change the world together.

It was previously announced that a non-title match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and Bron Breakker will take place next week. You can click here for details on Breakker challenging NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, and the match with Strong being made.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT episode, along with related photos and videos from this week’s show:

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase

* Boa vs. Edris Enofe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match

* Harland makes his in-ring debut

