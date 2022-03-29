Cesar Duran vs. Alex Hammerstone in a no holds barred match has been added to Friday’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND event. MLW issued the following:

Cesar Duran has signed a shocking and controversial bout featuring Cesar Duran vs. Alex Hammerstone in a NO HOLDS BARRED match for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

Making his in-ring debut, the proprietor of Azteca Underground and MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran has booked himself in a shocking match against the World Champion – in a no holds barred match.

Hammerstone, who is already set to compete in a tag match with the Von Erichs versus Richard Holliday, King Muertes and Mads Krugger will now be forced into a second match.

Vowing to showcase his excellence in lucha, Duran predicts Hammerstone will be on the mat begging to quit in under 5 minutes.

Duran and Hammerstone have quarreled for months, ever since Cesar Duran tried to put his hooks into the World Champion following winning the title. Never one to be under the thumb of someone, Hammer rejected Cesar’s pursuit to control the champ. Ever since then, the two sides have clashed.

Denying this is a publicity stunt, Cesar Duran promises “violent consequences” for Hammerstone. Which begs the question: what does El Jefe have in store this Friday in Dallas?

Find out as Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

The lucha lunch will kick off a matinee card featuring a stacked line-up of matches as part of an MLW TV taping starting at 2pm, including:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

Von Erichs & Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday, King Muertes & Mads Krugger

¡Super Lucha!

Bandido vs. Flamita

NO HOLDS BARRED!

Cesar Duran vs. Alex Hammerstone

Grudge Match

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-way for National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

