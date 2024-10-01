There will not be a new episode of TNA iMPACT this week.

Due to the company being forced to cancel their scheduled taping in Spartanburg, South Carolina, this week’s TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ will instead be a special “The Best of Bound For Glory” edition of the show.

“Before TNA’s biggest event of the year on October 26, experience The Best of Bound For Glory on TNA iMPACT this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV & TNA+,” read the announcement.

Additionally, the company announced that they are offering one free month of TNA+ with a special code.

“Watch free; use code TNAFREE for 1 month free of TNA+: TNAWrestling.com.”