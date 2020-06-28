No Non-Compete Clause For Tessa Blanchard

As of this report, there is no non-compete clause in Tessa Blanchard’s contract that anyone is aware of, according to Fightful Select.

Of the wrestlers they spoke to from Impact, most didn’t expect Blanchard to show up at Slammiversary. They do expect AAA to show some interest in signing her, and we already reported that WWE has, but no one expects AEW to. This is despite Tully Blanchard, her father, being on their roster. This only speculation from her peers and not an official statement from any company.

(Credit: Fightful Select)

Blanchard was released from her contract only days before it was set to end anyway. It’s believed Impact made the announcement to make a point that they were done with the situation. Blanchard was released after failing to send videos to build up her match at Slammiversary, and because she refused to drop the title in a segment because the two sides couldn’t come to any arrangement. She was scheduled to compete in a fatal five-way for the Impact World Heavyweight title, which has last two of its competitors. With Blanchard released, Michael Elgin was recently suspended. This leaves only Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel in the match for the vacant championship. Impact is expected to announce at least one surprise competitor.