No Way Jose Releases A “Control Your Narrative” Video Promo, Shows Off New Look

Former WWE star No Way Jose has released a new video on his Twitter account using the #ControlYourNarrative hashtag, which has been the staple catchphrase of another former WWE star, EC3. Both men were let go from the company back in April due to cutbacks from COVID-19.
In the clip Jose, who now uses his real name Levy Valenz, shows off a brand new look. He states, “I am essential, I pledge fidelity to the destruction of my former self. I am not my corporately mandated persona, I am not my material possessions, I am not relying on authority to tell me what is right and what is wrong. I will not let my value be based on comments, likes, or followers. I will not seek affirmation from toxic group thinking, I will not filter my authenticity of self. I am essential.
I will speak my truth through words and actions, I will wear betrayal as a wound of battle, I will pursue vengeance with a primitive and relentless force. I vow to find freedom, I vow to find purpose, I vow to create something that will last. I am essential. I control my narrative. Free Levy Valenz. You have been warned.” (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)
Check it out below.
Time for a change #ControlYourNarrative#FreeLevyValenz#TheNarrative pic.twitter.com/NXDgQ6ZFFx
— Levis ⁷ (@WWENoWayJose) July 18, 2020
