During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast current IMPACT star No Way Jose spoke about the desire to change his character, as he believes his dancing persona has an eventual shelf life. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

How he wants to change his character:

No, 100% I wanted to change and I still want to change. When I got the call to come to IMPACT, they were like, ‘the No Way hair.’ You know, I was braiding my hair and all that shit and I was like, ‘Ah, damn.’ I thought that was a new look. I mean, there’s still time to do it because I just got there. But 100%. I’m six foot three, I’m 270 pounds, and I’m fucking ready to go and I was working hard in the gym in order for that opportunity to come in.

Says his previous character has a shelf-life:

With everything shut down, when that call came in I was like, ‘hell yeah.’ There still might be a chance. I’m 100% open to it because, like you said, it’s a comedy character. It is what it is and it’ll have a run. You know, it has a shelf life. I can maybe do it for — God, I don’t even know. I can’t put a timeline on it but when the opportunity is there to make that change, I’m ready to go.

