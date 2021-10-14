WWE reportedly has no plans for a December pay-per-view event.

WWE previously announced a to-be-named pay-per-view for December 12 at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, and it was later announced that this would be the TLC pay-per-view. However, this has been changed to a SmackDown event on December 17.

Furthermore, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that there will not be a WWE pay-per-view in the month of December as plans were changed. WWE has the Day 1 pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday, January 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Unless something changes, this will be the first year without a TLC pay-per-view since the show began in 2009. There had also been reports on WWE holding a TLC pay-per-view on December 19 of this year, but it looks like that has been nixed, according to the latest report.

