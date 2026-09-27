Tetsuya Endo, Kenoh and OZAWA will enter Pro Wrestling NOAH’s final N-1 Victory 2026 B Block matches tied at eight points. Endo submitted Koga in Saturday’s main event in Hachinohe, while Kenoh beat Manabu Soya and OZAWA defeated Masa Kitamiya.

Endo finished Koga with the Fujiyama knee lock after 20 minutes and 30 seconds, according to NOAH’s official results. The win put him at 4-2 and set up a final league match against OZAWA in Utsunomiya on Sunday.

OZAWA reached the same record by catching Kitamiya in a pinning combination at 11:25. Kitamiya fell to 3-3 after opening the tournament with three straight wins, and NOAH’s report described the OZAWA match as a pivotal meeting in the block race.

Kenoh also moved to 4-2 when he pinned Soya following the P.F.S. at 10:15. Soya, now 2-4, acknowledged after the match that he could no longer reach the final, while Kenoh said he believed a win in his remaining league match would take him through.

The three-way tie gives Sunday’s Endo-OZAWA match immediate weight. Kenoh faces Kitamiya on the same card, and Endo said after Saturday’s match that the accumulated wear of the tournament had made the closing stretch difficult.

Elsewhere on the Hachinohe card, KENTA submitted Titus Alexander with the Relic Lock to earn his second win. For more from the A Block, Yuki Iino handed Kaito Kiyomiya his first tournament loss in Sendai on Friday.

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH official September 26 results.