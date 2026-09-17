Tetsuya Endo defeated KENTA in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s September 15 N-1 Victory card in Kumamoto, closing a night shaped by support for the injured AMAKUSA.

Endo finished the show by urging the crowd to stay behind the city and the sidelined hometown wrestler.

“Keep fighting, Kumamoto! Keep fighting, AMAKUSA!”

AMAKUSA appeared before his hometown audience and explained that an abnormality involving his neck had been found during NOAH’s regular medical testing. The discovery forced him out of the card and canceled his scheduled GHC National Championship match with Naomichi Marufuji.

Marufuji said AMAKUSA’s recovery can become another chapter in the wrestler’s connection with Kumamoto.

“We intended to wrestle for this GHC National Championship today. AMAKUSA worked with his heart and body for Kumamoto’s recovery, and he must be the most disappointed of all. I will not tell him to push himself. But this is a great story: AMAKUSA stood up for Kumamoto, and now we will see what story he creates with the people here. When the time comes, let’s have that singles match in this place.”

BUSHI also looked ahead to a possible singles meeting with AMAKUSA in NOAH’s Junior Grand Prix.

“The hometown is special, so this must be frustrating. But I found something later on the schedule: the Junior Grand Prix. AMAKUSA is one of the men on my list that I want to defeat. I look forward to a singles match there. The road is still long, so take your time.”

Kenoh earned his first tournament win against Koga, while Manabu Soya defeated OZAWA to move to 2-0.

Endo recently detailed why winning the GHC title before Yuki Iino motivates him.

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH official backstage comments. Quotes translated from Japanese.