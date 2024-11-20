Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Yoshiki Inamura appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
On this week’s show, Inamura appeared alongside Lexis King in a backstage segment. King talked about his struggle to be accepted by people and the progress that he’s made.
"NXT is a crazy place!"
Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Tatum Paxley earned herself an NXT Women’s North American Title shot.
On this week’s show, Fatal Influence came out for a promo segment that saw Fallon issuing an open challenge for next week. A brawl between a bunch of women broke out on the entrance ramp, which led to Paxley coming in and hitting Henley with the Psycho Killer.
A match between the two women will be taking place on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.
😱 😱 😱
And finally, the following three matches were taped for this week’s edition of WWE NXT Level Up prior to this week’s NXT TV tapings:
* Joe Coffey def. Harlem Lewis
* Lainey Reid def. Tyra Mae Steele
* Dante Chen def. Shiloh Hill
