Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory tournament heads to Tokushima on September 21 with four B Block matches, including Kenoh against KENTA.

The promotion’s event update lists the following tournament bouts at Tokugin Tomoni Arena:

Kenoh vs. KENTA

Tetsuya Endo vs. Manabu Soya

Koga vs. Masa Kitamiya

Titus Alexander vs. OZAWA

Kitamiya enters the next round after taking sole possession of the B Block lead with three straight wins. KENTA is looking to recover from an 0-3 start.

Doors open at 3 p.m., with the show beginning at 4 p.m. Japan time. Same-day ticket sales start at 2:30 p.m. at the venue. Arena tickets range from 6,000 to 10,000 yen, with stand seating from 4,000 to 7,000 yen.

Kenoh is also scheduled for a pre-show signing at 3:15 p.m. Fans must purchase eligible merchandise to participate; photographs are not included. Attendees will receive a Tokushima-exclusive local-design sticker.

Source: NOAH’s official Tokushima event information.