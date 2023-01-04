Following today’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view from the Tokyo Dome NJPW held a press conference with top talents to comment on the historic event, which included an invasion by Pro Wrestling NOAH.

During an interview with NJPW’s Los Ingobernables De Japon faction (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi) the KONGO faction from NOAH interrupted and looked to pick a fight. The two groups met at last year’s NJPW vs. NOAH show from Yokohama Arena, where LIJ picked up the victory. KONG still seems bitter about the loss, and challenged LIF to another matchup down the line. LIJ would accept, with Takagi stating that he doesn’t care if it’s another 8-man tag match or a singles match.

'Let's figure out who's best, one on one!' Tetsuya Naito was not done after Keiji Muto's last NJPW match tonight, as he and LIJ were confronted by Kenoh and KONGO of @noahglobal! Report: https://t.co/xBeeqCU1sA Watch the #wk17 replay!https://t.co/5w0YCDdaGc#njpw pic.twitter.com/nNLk5zUJER — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2023

Another collaboration show has yet to be officially announced by either company.