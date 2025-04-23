“…and NEW!”
Those were the words uttered by the ring announcer after the NXT Heritage Cup Championship bout wrapped up on Tuesday night’s post-NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 episode of NXT on CW.
Heading into the April 22 episode in Las Vegas, NV., it was teased by Penn & Teller that Lexis King’s Heritage Cup trophy would reappear on the show, and he would be defending it against a mystery opponent.
The mystery opponent ended up being the returning Noam Dar, who recaptured the NXT Heritage Cup that was once his.
HELLO, HELLO, HELLO!
NOAM DAR IS BACK! @NoamDar #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/b2mDtywJwt
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2025
😂 😂 😂
It's good to have you back, @NoamDar! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gpfdgehf1d
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2025
What a return! 😱@NoamDar is Heritage Cup Champion once again!! 🏆#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tbwzbuB0gN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2025