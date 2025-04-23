“…and NEW!”

Those were the words uttered by the ring announcer after the NXT Heritage Cup Championship bout wrapped up on Tuesday night’s post-NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 episode of NXT on CW.

Heading into the April 22 episode in Las Vegas, NV., it was teased by Penn & Teller that Lexis King’s Heritage Cup trophy would reappear on the show, and he would be defending it against a mystery opponent.

The mystery opponent ended up being the returning Noam Dar, who recaptured the NXT Heritage Cup that was once his.