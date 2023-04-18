Noam Dar’s official WWE NXT TV in-ring debut has been announced for this week’s episode.

There’s no word yet on who Dar will wrestle on NXT, but this will be his TV debut for the main NXT brand. This will also be Dar’s first TV bout since capturing the NXT UK Heritage Cup from Mark Coffey at the July 7, 2022 NXT UK TV tapings. Dar did work Saturday’s non-televised NXT live event in Gainesville, FL, defeating Myles Borne.

Dar returned to WWE TV on NXT two weeks back, and announced that he has brought the Heritage Cup with him as he was the last NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion before the brand was nixed in anticipation of NXT Europe launching later this year.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar makes his TV in-ring return

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.