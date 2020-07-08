Nominees Announced for WWE’s The Bumpy Awards People’s Choice Categories

As noted, WWE’s The Bump will host the first-ever Bumpy Awards on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

WWE has announced that the awards will honor incredible Superstars and matches of the half-year, and celebrate amazing, hilarious and unexpected moments on The Bump.

In addition to the awards that will be revealed on July 29, there are also five Bumpies People’s Choice categories that fans can vote for. Voting is now open on the WWE website and ends Sunday, July 19.

The following People’s Choice categories have been announced:

TAG TEAM OF THE HALF-YEAR

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

* Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium

RIVALRY OF THE HALF-YEAR

* Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

* Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

IN-RING MATCH OF THE HALF-YEAR

* Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 36)

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 36)

* Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals (SmackDown, June 12, 2020)

* Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE Backlash)

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match

CINEMATIC MATCH OF THE HALF-YEAR

* Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36)

* Firefly Fun House Match (WrestleMania 36)

* Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano – One Final Beat (WWE NXT, April 8, 2020)

* The Viking Profits vs. Ninjas (WWE Backlash)

SUPERSTAR OF THE HALF-YEAR

* NXT Champion Adam Cole

* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

* Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

* Otis

* WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

* Becky Lynch

You can see the Bump Awards nomination special in the video above. Stay tuned for updates.

