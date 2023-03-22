The final WWE NXT episode before Stand & Deliver was taped on Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, after the live NXT episode went off the air. You can click here for full spoilers to air as the go-home show. Below is the non-spoiler preview:

* Battle Royal to determine the final competitor in the NXT North American Title Fatal 5 Way at Stand & Deliver, with the winner joining champion Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. Battle Royal participants included Nathan Frazer, Dijak, Jinder Mahal, Xyon Quinn, Dabba-Kato, Scrypts, Apollo Crews, Axiom, Dante Chen, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Bryson Montana, Quincy Elliott, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah and Hank Walker

* Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner

* Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz

* Eddy Thorpe debuts vs. Myles Borne

* Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver: Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca. The winner will join Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver

* Drew Gulak vs. Hank Walker

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. If they win, Jensen and Briggs will be added to the NXT Tag Team Titles Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver with champions Gallus, The Creed Brothers, Tony D and Stacks

* Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano’s challenge for an Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver

